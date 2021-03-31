Danville councilmen lead charge for 'less red tape, less regulations' on small businesses

A pair of Danville City Council members wants to get rid of some restrictions against small businesses and city officials are looking at rolling them back.
The rules, which Lee Vogler and James Buckner say are outmoded, include restrictions on signs, repair of damaged billboards, building height and mandated parking requirements. The city also forbids digital billboards, Vogler pointed out.
"Less red tape, less regulations ... that will help grow all of our city," Vogler said Wednesday.
The city also needs a commercial revitalization zone that would incentivize new businesses to open in areas with at least 50% commercial vacancy, Vogler said, citing the hill on North Main Street in the area of the North Theatre and Moon River Thai, and shopping centers in Danville, as examples.
"We're all aware of some shopping centers that have been empty for years that will likely stay that way unless a targeted incentive is in place," Vogler said.
Buckner called the rules on small businesses "archaic" and said they may have worked in decades past but are no longer applicable in the 21st century.
"A lot of the things that are in our ordinance are really archaic," Buckner said. "It's time we look at a lot of these ordinances and update them."
Plan update
City officials are looking to update Danville's comprehensive plan and intend to hire a firm to help with the process, said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.
"The kind of planning effort we want to do requires outside assistance to do it in the way that we believe will produce the right kinds of results," Larking said Wednesday.
The comprehensive plan provides guidance on what type of policies and rules the city should have. It was last updated in 2016.
Danville planning director Doug Plachcinski said department staff will talk to local builders and developers to get their perspectives on the city's ordinance.
"The city's zoning ordinance should promote equitable and sustainable development," Plachcinski said. "Ultimately, zoning ordinances implement a community's comprehensive plan and should follow a public input process. I think there are opportunities to make Danville's zoning code more straightforward and user-friendly."
The current code and city zoning ordinance have been developed over many years. They went through a public process including public hearings and community input and made sense at the time, Larking said. However, "they require updating as things change over time," he said.
"We will be examining all of our zoning code to see what will need to be updated," Larking said, adding that he would like the comprehensive plan updated within a year.
Plachcinski said the update should be complete about 12 to 15 months after the consultant begins work.
Changes sought
The ordinances Vogler, Buckner and the city are examining include:
- Sign ordinances: "They're overly restrictive and prevent businesses who have locations all over the world from having signage up that they do nearly everywhere else," Vogler posted on Facebook. "I have had dozens of business owners tell me this over the years. These restrictions need to be drastically reduced, minus rare circumstances."
- Digital billboards: They are forbidden in Danville. Existing, outdated billboards cannot even be modernized to digital, Vogler posted on Facebook. Current city code states that if a storm damages 50% or more of an existing billboard, the owner isn't allowed to repair it. "It must be torn down. Why?" Vogler posted on Facebook. "If someone wants to spend their money to improve/repair their billboard, they should be able to. This ordinance seems to exist for the sole purpose of eventually eliminating billboards altogether. I believe this provision should be abolished."
- Building height restrictions: "If a developer wants to spend their money on a project, why should we restrict how tall [likely nicer] they should make it?," Vogler posted on Facebook. "For years, people have asked me why Danville has no tall buildings. This is why. We should move to address this quickly. If we aren't going to limit the height on what Caesars [Virginia casino in Danville] can do, we shouldn't be doing it to anyone else either."
- Mandated parking requirements: "Fifty-four different categories, and the amount of spaces required by the city has contributed to these vast concrete deserts we see," Vogler posted on Facebook. "The planning department is currently working to streamline these provisions. Cities all across America are doing away with the mandated amount altogether and having great success. Our model is stuck in the 1960s."
- Commercial revitalization zones: "Some areas of our city have been left behind for years," Vogler posted on Facebook. "This will help spur development, much in the way the River District has grown over the past 10 years."
As for sign restrictions, Hardee's in Danville can't have its signature star on the side of its building because it would exceed the maximum amount of signage or advertising the city allows, Vogler told the Danville Register & Bee.
"That seems like a small thing, but it gives you an example of how restrictive that sign ordinance is," he said.
The city began reviewing its parking ordinance before the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue the effort after officials finish upcoming zoning changes for the casino entertainment district and other items related to the casino project.