Danville councilmen lead charge for 'less red tape, less regulations' on small businesses

Plan update

City officials are looking to update Danville's comprehensive plan and intend to hire a firm to help with the process, said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.

"The kind of planning effort we want to do requires outside assistance to do it in the way that we believe will produce the right kinds of results," Larking said Wednesday.

The comprehensive plan provides guidance on what type of policies and rules the city should have. It was last updated in 2016.

Danville planning director Doug Plachcinski said department staff will talk to local builders and developers to get their perspectives on the city's ordinance.

"The city's zoning ordinance should promote equitable and sustainable development," Plachcinski said. "Ultimately, zoning ordinances implement a community's comprehensive plan and should follow a public input process. I think there are opportunities to make Danville's zoning code more straightforward and user-friendly."

The current code and city zoning ordinance have been developed over many years. They went through a public process including public hearings and community input and made sense at the time, Larking said. However, "they require updating as things change over time," he said.