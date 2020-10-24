Danville Farmers’ Market season extends to give crafters outlet to sell items

The Danville Farmers’ Market is extending its season to allow craft vendors more opportunities to sell merchandise.

The market will now remain open each Saturday through Dec. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. The market will, however, be closed Thanksgiving weekend.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since many large fall shows have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, this extension will allow vendors an outlet to sell their goods. Crafters will return to the market on Nov. 7, according to a news release.

“We looked at a lot of different options of what the Farmers’ Market could do, and we ultimately decided to extend the season. Usually the Farmers’ Market season will end the last weekend of October," said Kenny Porzio, market manager. "Extending the season gives us about another month of operation so the public can purchase items for the holidays as well as items that are available during the usual Farmers’ Market season.”

Visitors can expect to see late-season produce at the market through the rest of October and into the extended season — as well as items such as jams, jellies, pickles, facemasks, soaps and baked goods, according to the release.