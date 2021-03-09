Danville IDA approves another deadline extension for possible White Mill purchase

The Danville Industrial Development Authority has given The Alexander Company more time to decide whether to buy the White Mill property on Memorial Drive.

The IDA voted 5-0 to approve a resolution granting the deadline extension to the Madison, Wisconsin-based company. The move is the third extension and shifts the deadline from March 8 to June 6.

"They requested it," IDA Chairman Neal Morris said when asked why the board gave the company the extension.

Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe said the decision was made so that the company would have more time to perform due diligence on the former Dan River Inc. property.

"We'll continue to work with them over the next 90 days as they work to finalize their due diligence on the site," Bobe said.

At the property, The Alexander Company has performed environmental and traffic assessments, soil borings, architectural plans and surveying and civil engineering plans, as well as construction estimation, feasibility and financial models based on various uses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}