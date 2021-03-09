 Skip to main content
Danville IDA approves another deadline extension for possible White Mill purchase
Danville IDA approves another deadline extension for possible White Mill purchase

White Mill

In January 2019, the Danville Industrial Development Authority approved an agreement with The Alexander Company for an option to buy the White Mill property for $3 million. The company now has until June 6 to decide whether to buy the property that overlooks the Dan River. 

 John R. Crane, Register & Bee file

The Danville Industrial Development Authority has given The Alexander Company more time to decide whether to buy the White Mill property on Memorial Drive. 

The IDA voted 5-0 to approve a resolution granting the deadline extension to the Madison, Wisconsin-based company. The move is the third extension and shifts the deadline from March 8 to June 6. 

"They requested it," IDA Chairman Neal Morris said when asked why the board gave the company the extension. 

White Mill

The White Mill became one of about 70 properties owned by the Danville Industrial Development Authority in 2017. The quasi-government group purchased the building and surrounding properties when Danville City Council voted to give it the $3 million purchase price.

Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe said the decision was made so that the company would have more time to perform due diligence on the former Dan River Inc. property.

"We'll continue to work with them over the next 90 days as they work to finalize their due diligence on the site," Bobe said. 

At the property, The Alexander Company has performed environmental and traffic assessments, soil borings, architectural plans and surveying and civil engineering plans, as well as construction estimation, feasibility and financial models based on various uses.

In January 2019, the Danville Industrial Development Authority, which is the city’s land-buying arm, approved an agreement with The Alexander Company for an option to buy the property for $3 million. The company has redeveloped at least 100 historic buildings and has performed new construction in several states. 

City officials hope residential development at the iconic White Mill building could provide homes for employees of the casino that Caesars Entertainment plans to build at Schoolfield.

Danville officials had been marketing the property ever since the IDA bought it in 2017 from White Mill Development LLC, a subsidiary of Spartanburg, South Carolina-based Gibbs International.

The historic building was once part of the sprawling Dan River Inc. textile operation. The IDA purchased the property for $3 million, the same price the Alexander Company would pay if it agrees to buy it.

The Alexander Company and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment pushed for a casino project at the former Dan River Inc. site. 

In a May 17 advertisement in the Register & Bee, the companies laid out a vision for the White Mill that included majestic river views, a full casino, 12 bars and restaurants, historical architecture, 260 hotel rooms, a fitness center, meeting space, 2,000 capacity entertainment venue, kayak river and an indoor/outdoor water park. The ad also mentioned a total capital investment of more than $575 million.

The Richmond-based Peninsula Pacific was one of seven gaming companies that proposed building and opening a casino in Danville in response to the City Council's request for proposals late last year.

But the very next day on May 18, officials with the city and Caesars Entertainment announced they were in negotiations for the company to be Danville's preferred casino gaming provider to bring a casino to the former Dan River Inc. Schoolfield site. 

