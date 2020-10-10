Danville native returns to lead Goodyear plant

Danville native Dave Cumbo has returned to the city's Goodyear plant as plant manager.

Cumbo becomes the 15th plant manager — or what Goodyear now refers to as manufacturing director — in the 54-year history of the Danville facility, the company announced this week.

He replaces Andrew Becker who was named manufacturing director of a Goodyear’s plant in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Cumbo started his career at Goodyear in Danville as a mixing operator and worked his way through a series of positions including production manager.

He was recently manufacturing director at the Fayetteville.

During Goodyear’s joint venture with Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Cumbo served as director of factory operations and plant manager at the Sumitomo plant in Buffalo, New York.

“As a third-generation Goodyear employee and a Danville native, I couldn’t be more excited about my return to Danville,” Cumbo said in the release. “The pride and passion that I remember are still evident in the plant, but we have much work to do to reach the world-class levels of plant optimization and customer service that will be required to make Danville the best it can be.”

Cumbo, a U.S. Army veteran, earned a master’s degree in business administration from Averett University and a bachelor’s degree from William & Mary.