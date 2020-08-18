Danville nears agreement with Caesars Entertainment for casino; now council must approve

Danville and Caesars Entertainment are nearing a development agreement for a proposed casino in the city, should residents vote "yes" on the Nov. 3 referendum.

Now Danville City Council must decide whether to give it a stamp of approval at its next meeting Sept. 1.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking gave the highlights of the development agreement during council's meeting Tuesday night.

If a casino is approved by voters, Caesars would — by the end of 2020 — pay $5 million to buy the Schoolfield site where the casino would be built, and pay $15 million to the city within 30 days of the referendum.

Larking told council that, based on estimates by Caesars, the development will generate — by the third year of operation — $22 million in state-collected gaming tax revenue remitted to the city, $12 million in annual supplemental payments to Danville, and $4.2 million in meals, sales, lodging, and property taxes.

Caesars would also: