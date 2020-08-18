Danville nears agreement with Caesars Entertainment for casino; now council must approve

Danville and Caesars Entertainment are nearing a development agreement for a proposed casino in the city, should residents vote "yes" on the Nov. 3 referendum.
Now Danville City Council must decide whether to give it a stamp of approval at its next meeting Sept. 1.
Danville City Manager Ken Larking gave the highlights of the development agreement during council's meeting Tuesday night.
If a casino is approved by voters, Caesars would — by the end of 2020 — pay $5 million to buy the Schoolfield site where the casino would be built, and pay $15 million to the city within 30 days of the referendum.
Larking told council that, based on estimates by Caesars, the development will generate — by the third year of operation — $22 million in state-collected gaming tax revenue remitted to the city, $12 million in annual supplemental payments to Danville, and $4.2 million in meals, sales, lodging, and property taxes.
Caesars would also:
- Guarantee a minimum of $5 million in gaming tax revenue each year for every full year the Caesars is in operation;
- Provide a supplemental annual payment directly to the city based on a percentage of net gaming revenue;
- Reimburse the city for up to $360,000 for the cost of the Schoolfield master plan, currently underway by WRT, LLC;
- Buy a new fire engine and an emergency services vehicle;
- Make financial contributions to community groups for education and other charitable purposes;
- Establish a dedicated funding source to pay for infrastructure, community and economic development in the Schoolfield neighborhood corridor from the site to the North Carolina border;
- Construct a Caesars-branded resort casino with a minimum of $400 million in capital investment to include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa. The resort is expected to be open in 2023;
- Employ 1,300 full-time equivalent employees, earning an hourly wage of at least $15 per hour;
- Provide health insurance, paid time off for vacation and holidays, educational benefits and savings benefits to its employees;
- Generate 900 construction jobs during the construction period.
Larking said an advisory committee has also been formed to get feedback from the community on how to best invest revenues from the casino — should it be approved. They will not campaign for or against the casino.
Its members are:
- Paul Liepe
- Porchia Russell
- Matt Switick
- Kenny Lewis
- Ann Stratton
- Greg Hairston
- Joy Wood
- Crystal Cobbs
- Sheila Williamson-Branch
- Frank Wickers
- Kristin Barker
