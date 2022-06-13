Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce promotes Christy Harper to director of member engagement

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that Christy Harper has been promoted to the role of director of member engagement, effective immediately.

Harper was hired in 2021 as membership manager and helped lead the Chamber through COVID-19 and recent leadership changes.

In her new role, Harper will develop strategic projects that focus on the execution of initiatives that drive results in member recruitment, retention, and engagement. She also will implement programs, events and services that directly affect member needs and interests.

Prior to her work at the chamber, Harper worked at Middle Border Forward as project manager and with the City of Danville.

Harper brings a strong background in community development, community engagement and business networking. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Saint Paul’s College, a Duke Non-Profit Management Certificate and is a graduate of Leadership Southside. She also serves on various boards within the community to include the River District Association, where she is secretary. In addition, Harper is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Harper has a passion for the community and walks with a strong Christian faith. She attends Christ Temple Apostolic Church where she is instrumental in several ministries. She is married to Darrell Harper, and they have two children, Kristen and Kohlman.

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce accelerates business growth by connecting its members to resources and networks. The chamber’s No. 1 to help area businesses of all sizes to grow and prosper.

Anyone interested in joining the chamber, may contact Harper at 434-836-6990 or christy@dpchamber.org.