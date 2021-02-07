Danville restaurants staying in business through aid and innovation

Although the kitchen staff is close to capacity, there has been a major turnover, Cropp said.

“We have less staff on at each shift. Our kitchen manager and sous chef have gone above and beyond with their hours and still trying to put out the hot consistent food that we are known for,” she said.

Since July the restaurants have worked off a limited menu, which she said will have to stay that way for a while because of the availability of products and increase in costs.

She said the last email she received from the National Restaurant Association said that about 10,000 restaurants have closed since the pandemic began.

“But we have promised ourselves, our staff and our customers that we are doing everything we can think of to stay in business,” she said. “I told them we are going to celebrate with a big ‘we actually made it’ party.

“Both staffs are tired and stressed, and it has felt harder to do what they used to do before all of this. But they are committed to be two of the local restaurant businesses that survive. We feel so blessed to have the staffs that we do and the customers that support us in every way they can.”

Feeling fortunate