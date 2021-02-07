Danville restaurants staying in business through aid and innovation

Fortunate, blessed, tired and stressed are all words Danville restaurant owners are using to describe their businesses at this point of the pandemic.
Cautiously optimistic as customers are returning to indoor dining, the owners are seeing innovations to their service and seating begin to pay off.
Kathy Cropp has two downtown restaurants to navigate through the uncertain pandemic times. She owns Me’s Burgers and Brews with her daughter, Emily Tomlinson, and King Cropp with her husband, Jim.
“Our customers have been so supportive, and our take-out business has become about 50% of the business. So that has been a major support to keep us going,” Cropp said. “We have also applied for the second round of PPP to get us through to our busy season and to the larger space.”
A second round of the Paycheck Protection Program has reopened to both first-time applicants and those who received funding in the first round. The funding is “designed to help small businesses keep their doors open and continue to pay employees during the pandemic,” according to Forbes.com.
King Cropp is currently operating in the dining and kitchen area of the former Leeland Hotel at 621 Main St. while the owners look for a long-term building with sufficient parking and more indoor and outdoor dining.
She said the city has been supportive as they worked to find solutions to their location situation.
The cost of food and the supplies required for the cleaning has significantly driven up the cost of doing business, she said.
“Just gloves alone have gone from $30 to $40 a case to $120 to $160 and higher. But local businesses that we were purchasing from before the virus have been so supportive trying to help us out,” she said. “All of the extra cleaning and only using specific products to clean with, plus the time invested in cleaning between each table, has made it more stressful just to get through each day of service.”
Masking compliance
Cropp said customers have been both positive and negative about the masking requirement.
“We have even had some leave rather than wear a mask, but we can't lose our business to make one or two people happy. We have had to say we understand but we can't change the rules,” she said. “Some won't even come inside but will only come if we have outside seating. We could hug everyone, if we could, for their support. They have been so wonderful to us.”
The staff was laid off from March 17 to July 7, then called back.
“The first round of PPP saved us and has kept us open since our costs exceed our income with fewer people dining with us,” she said. “We are going for the second round in hopes we can make it to our busier season and outdoor seating again.”
Although the kitchen staff is close to capacity, there has been a major turnover, Cropp said.
“We have less staff on at each shift. Our kitchen manager and sous chef have gone above and beyond with their hours and still trying to put out the hot consistent food that we are known for,” she said.
Since July the restaurants have worked off a limited menu, which she said will have to stay that way for a while because of the availability of products and increase in costs.
She said the last email she received from the National Restaurant Association said that about 10,000 restaurants have closed since the pandemic began.
“But we have promised ourselves, our staff and our customers that we are doing everything we can think of to stay in business,” she said. “I told them we are going to celebrate with a big ‘we actually made it’ party.
“Both staffs are tired and stressed, and it has felt harder to do what they used to do before all of this. But they are committed to be two of the local restaurant businesses that survive. We feel so blessed to have the staffs that we do and the customers that support us in every way they can.”
Feeling fortunate
Sierra Ferrell, general manager of Cotton at Riverside Mill, said the downtown restaurant is fortunate that the majority of its customers have returned after the March through July closure.
“Everyone has been understanding of our policies that require masks to be seated. We have to have less than half of our capacity, and all tables must be 6 feet apart,” Ferrell said. “And there is no bar seating.”
For those who are not comfortable coming inside or don’t want to adhere to the mask policy, Ferrell said curbside pickup is available. She said they are also fortunate that they were able to retain all their staff.
Steve Delgiorno with Crema & Vine said, “We are doing pretty well.” He and his wife, Angela, are owners and operators of the Main Street coffee shop and wine bar.
“We are fortunate we have an outdoor patio, and we were able to improvise and add space,” he said. “We have been real blessed.”
He explained the restaurant received CARES money — Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic — from the city’s Office of Economic Development that helped them enhance their patio space and add 34 feet of radiant heat that is mounted in the canopies.
“It gets toasty,” he said.
He didn’t need to apply for the first-round of the Paycheck Protection Program, plus didn’t want the debt, and now the restaurant is doing well enough that it won’t qualify for the second round.
They also received aid through an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the Small Business Administration.
“We happily kept all our employees, except for one or two who left in the beginning,” he said. “We are cautiously optimistic. The key to survival is to find new revenue streams. We have expanded our retail wines, coffees, teas and takeout foods. We offer a whole pizza and whole bottle of wine for a whole $20.”
He added that “for the most part” customers are compliant about the mask policy.
Challenging times
“I think restaurants are still challenged at this time,” said Kelvin Perry, project manager for the city’s Office of Economic Development. “They are still limited on indoor seating and it’s too cold to eat outside. They have to rely on online orders, and we encourage people to support them by ordering online.”
He said for the most part the locally owned restaurants have been able to stay in business by taking advantage of curbside pickup and altered hours.
He estimated a “small percentage” of the restaurants have taken advantage of several grants available to restaurants.
An Outside Seating and Curbside Pickup Grant enabled some to update outside seating and buy tables and umbrellas. A Marketing and Community Grant helped with the purchase of disposable utensils and takeout menus and a Personal Protective Equipment Grant Services Grant helped purchase cleaning and sanitizing products.
Perry encouraged restaurants owners to go to discoverdanville.com and click on the COVID-19 link to see what is available.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.