Danville Sam’s Club closed until Saturday as COVID-19 cases rise

The Danville Sam’s Club has temporary closed amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The store at 215 Piedmont Place plans to reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday, J.D. Byrum, a spokesperson for Sam's Club, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.

While not acknowledging any cases tied directly to Sam's Club, Byrum said it's a proactive measure "as the coronavirus cases rise."

Closing will allow time for a "third-party specialist to further sanitize the club," he said.

Upon reopening Saturday, Sam's Club will continue to check the temperature of workers and conduct daily health screenings, according to a company statement.