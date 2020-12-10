 Skip to main content
Danville Sam’s Club closed until Saturday as COVID-19 cases rise
Danville Sam's Club closed until Saturday as COVID-19 cases rise

Sam's Club

Shoppers enter and exit Sam's Club on Piedmont Place in 2012

 File photo

The Danville Sam’s Club has temporary closed amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The store at 215 Piedmont Place plans to reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday, J.D. Byrum, a spokesperson for Sam's Club, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.

While not acknowledging any cases tied directly to Sam's Club, Byrum said it's a proactive measure "as the coronavirus cases rise."

Closing will allow time for a "third-party specialist to further sanitize the club," he said.

Upon reopening Saturday, Sam's Club will continue to check the temperature of workers and conduct daily health screenings, according to a company statement.

