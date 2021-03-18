Danville summer program to offer employment to 50 young people

"This has been a priority of the council," Reynolds told the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday. "We've got young people in the community that can really benefit from this experience, not just educationally but monetarily."

Danville Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator Robert David, Danville City Public Schools and the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board will seek and recommend participants for the program.

"This opportunity is so exciting as we prepare our students to be not only college-ready but career-ready," Joyce Culley, director of career and technical education with Danville Schools, said during the presentation.

It's not the first jobs-training program in the area, Reynolds pointed out Thursday.

The city and Pittsylvania County had similar programs in the past. City Councilman Barry Mayo recalled his experience learning jobs skills through a program under what was then Danville-Pittsylvania County Community Action when he was growing up.

"It brings tears to my eyes knowing that we're starting this up again," Mayo said during the work session. "It's going to carry them [participants] through times when they're moving on in life."