Danville taps firm to study how to best invest possible casino revenues

The city of Danville has hired a firm to conduct a study on how to invest new revenues from a casino development if one were to open here.

PFM, a financial advisory firm based in Philadelphia, will begin conducting the $74,375 study within the next two weeks, said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.

The Danville Regional Foundation will pay half the study's cost and the city will pick up the remainder of the tab.

PFM is the same firm that performed a $350,000 multi-year financial forecast for the city about two years ago, as well as a $175,000 study for Danville Public Schools.

"They did a great job with that previous study," Larking said Tuesday. "Not only did they look at how we could be more efficient, they also looked at new investments to improve our long-term sustainability. I felt like they would already be good at taking what they learned in the past and build on that to help guide the community in making investments if the new revenue becomes a reality."

Of the $350,000 for the city's financial forecast study by the National Resource Network, Danville paid $62,500 and the remainder was paid for with grants.