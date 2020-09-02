 Skip to main content
Danville to seek nearly $750,000 from commission for multimodal park project
Danville will seek $742,875 from the Virginia Tobacco Commission for a project at the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park in northern Pittsylvania County. 

City Council voted 8-0 to seek the funding during its meeting Tuesday night. 

The grant would come with a required $742,875 match from the city for a total of about $1.48 million. 

The project at the park, totaling about $3.24 million, would be a joint project between Pittsylvania County and the town of Hurt, where the park is located. It includes preparing a 50-acre pad in a lot at the park to market to potential industries. 

Site improvements would include demolition of an existing slab, clearing debris, grading, erosion control, installing a storm drainage system, and other improvements. 

The multimodal park is owned by the Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority. The authority includes a cost- and revenue-sharing agreement between Pittsylvania County (61%), Danville (35%) and Hurt (4%). 

The money Danville would provide would be its share of the costs.  

