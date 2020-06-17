Danville to sell hydroelectric complex for $8.2 million

"We just need to replace them and stop having these power outages," Miller said Wednesday.

Also, the city will continue to own the transmission lines from Pinnacles, so there will be no transmission costs.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking said Northbrook has the expertise to properly and efficiently maintain the complex.

The move also will allow Danville Utilities to avoid the costs of tighter federal regulations and needed fixes at the facility, while also allowing the agency to pick up some funding from the sale for pending work needed on substations throughout the city. Grey said no official decisions had been made about how the profits from the sale would be used, but it likely would go toward fixing substations around the city, many of which will need repairs.

The proposed sale also involved Danville Utilities agreeing to a 25-year contract to buy energy at a rate of $58.30 per megawatt hour, with a 2% annual escalation.

The city will pay $1.75 million for the energy, capacity and renewable energy credits, said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.

In another matter, Danville City Council unanimously approved its proposed $291.4 million 2020-21 budget during its meeting Tuesday night.

The budget does not include tax or rate hikes. Pay-for-performance increases for city employees could come later in the fiscal year, depending on how much revenue the city takes in, budget director Cynthia Thomasson told the Danville Register & Bee.

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.