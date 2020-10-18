Danville Toyota, KG Graphics take top honors from chamber

In a ceremony void of the traditional interaction among business professionals, Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce honored top award winners in a virtual affair last week.

Pittsylvania County native and former Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore spoke at the virtual ceremony on Tuesday about the "resilience and strength of the people and businesses in the Dan River Region, most recently demonstrated through the COVID-19 pandemic," a news release stated.

The Pinnacle Award — the most prestigious of chamber honors — went to Danville Toyota for "serving this region's needs," Alexis Ehrhardt, president and CEO of the chamber, wrote in the release.

Along with financial and marketing help with community organizations "their leaders and employees are thoroughly involved in many local nonprofits, serving on boards or as volunteers," Ehrhardt said.

While the Pinnacle Award has been around since 2011, chamber board members last year created a small business version of the same honor specifically for operations of less than 25 employees.

KG Graphics, a family-operated graphic design firm in Danville's River District, won this year's Pinnacle Small Business Award.