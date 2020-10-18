Danville Toyota, KG Graphics take top honors from chamber

In a ceremony void of the traditional interaction among business professionals, Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce honored top award winners in a virtual affair last week.
Pittsylvania County native and former Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore spoke at the virtual ceremony on Tuesday about the "resilience and strength of the people and businesses in the Dan River Region, most recently demonstrated through the COVID-19 pandemic," a news release stated.
The Pinnacle Award — the most prestigious of chamber honors — went to Danville Toyota for "serving this region's needs," Alexis Ehrhardt, president and CEO of the chamber, wrote in the release.
Along with financial and marketing help with community organizations "their leaders and employees are thoroughly involved in many local nonprofits, serving on boards or as volunteers," Ehrhardt said.
Support Local Journalism
While the Pinnacle Award has been around since 2011, chamber board members last year created a small business version of the same honor specifically for operations of less than 25 employees.
KG Graphics, a family-operated graphic design firm in Danville's River District, won this year's Pinnacle Small Business Award.
"KG Graphics has worked diligently to uplift the community and give back to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic," Ehrhardt said.
When the pandemic shuttered many local businesses early on, KG Graphics designed and sold speciality "Shop Local" T-shirts and donated the profits to a business the customer selected. The money went to not only shops in Danville and Pittsylvania County, but other states also.
Other honors
- Turning sights on the young professionals, the chamber bestowed what it calls PACE awards — which stands for Professional and Community Engagement — to Philip Kauneckas with Intertape Polymer Group, Danielle Montague of Danville Parks and Recreation and Corey Williams, a teacher at Danville Public Schools.
- From a pool of 37 teachers from Dan River Region schools, three received a $2,500 stipend courtesy of the J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust: Megan Johansen from Park Avenue Elementary School, Sherrie Jones from Woodberry Hills Elementary School and Elizabeth Piercy from Stony Mill Elementary School.
- The chamber also recognized 19 graduates of Leadership Southside, a program aimed to groom leaders from local professionals.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.