Danville Transit System begins same-day service Monday

The Danville Transit System will debut a same-day service option on Monday.
Support Local Journalism
The new option is for all reservation-based operations, including the Reserve A Ride Service, Handivan operation, and Senior Transportation program via online reservations, according to a news release.
Online reservations, as well as more details on the service, are available at www.danvilletransit.com
Same-day service is provided from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.