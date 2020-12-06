Danville Transit System begins same-day service Monday

The Danville Transit System will debut a same-day service option on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new option is for all reservation-based operations, including the Reserve A Ride Service, Handivan operation, and Senior Transportation program via online reservations, according to a news release.

Online reservations, as well as more details on the service, are available at www.danvilletransit.com

Same-day service is provided from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.