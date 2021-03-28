Danville Utilities earns platinum designation

The American Public Power Association has given Danville Utilities a platinum-level designation for providing reliable and safe electric service for its customers, news release from the city said.
The platinum level is the second highest a public power entity can achieve. Danville Utilities has received the RP3 designation multiple times, but this year is the first time it has reached the platinum level.
“The utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices,” Aaron Haderle, chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel, said in a prepared statement.
Haderle is manager of transmission and distribution operations at the Kissimmee Utility Authority in Kissimmee, Florida.
The RP3 designation recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement.
Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.
Danville Utilities will retain the RP3 designation for three years.
Of the 2,000 public power communities in the nation, Danville Utilities is one of only 275 utilities that hold the RP3 designation.
“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this designation,” Jason Grey, director of Danville Utilities, said in a prepared statement. “This is the culmination of a lot of work from a lot of people who really care about powering our community. But this designation is not a final destination. We are committed to continuing to look for ways to improve our operations and service to our customers.”
The American Public Power Association represents not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. The group advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training and operations.
Danville Utilities provides natural gas, water, wastewater and telecommunications services in Danville and distributes electricity to approximately 42,000 customer locations in a 500-square-mile service territory covering Danville, the southern third of Pittsylvania County, and small portions of Henry and Halifax counties