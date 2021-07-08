Danville Utilities to resume disconnections for delinquent accounts Sept. 1

Starting Monday, those wishing to apply for help can call the Danville Department of Social Services at 434-799-6540 or pick up applications outside the door at 510 Patton St. Applicants will need to attach their most recent utility bill.

The help is for those who have been financially affected by the pandemic.

City officials, including the city manager, deputy city manager, finance director and director of utilities chose the Sept. 1 date to give customers a couple of months notice.

“We wanted to give the public enough time to know that it was coming and to be able to make arrangements,” said City Manager Ken Larking.

Adkins pointed out that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam had requested utilities across the state not to start disconnections until 60 days after the state of emergency was lifted. It expired June 30, and Sept. 1 is more than 60 days past that date, he said.

Also, by the time September comes, utility bills begin to be a little lower due to less power use, Adkins said. Also, the $500,000 in assistance will be of help.

“We have this money available that we can deploy for assistance,” Adkins said. “It just seemed to be the right time to go back to business as usual as much as we can.”