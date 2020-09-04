Danville Utilities warns of payment scam

A new payment scam is circulating in the area threatening to cut off utilities if a customer doesn't pay their bill within 30 minutes, according to Danville officials.

Previously, businesses have been the ones targeted, but this new scam is centering on households in the area.

Callers use a local phone number spoofed as Danville Utilities, writes city spokesman Arnold Hendrix, and claim to be with the utilities department asking for immediate payment.

The customer is then asked to give a debit or credit card to prevent services from being disconnected.

"Danville Utilities does not make phone calls to customers about disconnects," Hendrix wrote in a release. "Any notice of disconnection is done by mail."

City officials ask residents if they receive a call from someone asking to make a payment to Danville Utilities to write down the number, hang up and then call the city's division of customer accounts at (434) 799-5125 or visit the Charles H. Harris Financial Service Center, located at 311 Memorial Drive.

