Danville Utility Commission votes to purchase Schoolfield Reservoir property from IDA

The Danville Utility Commission voted unanimously to buy about 7.5 acres of Schoolfield Reservoir property from the Industrial Development Authority during its meeting Monday afternoon.

Danville Utilities will acquire the property, including the reservoir, for $80,000.

The reservoir at the area of Park Avenue and West Main Street can hold about 20 million gallons of water and would enable the city to draw from its less turbid water during heavy rainfall, Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday before the meeting.

"This will give us a good four or five days [of water] depending on water demand," Alan Johnson, division director or water and wastewater treatment, told the commission during the meeting.

Danville Utilities treats about 5 million gallons of water a day on average, Grey said.

Though water pulled from the reservoir would be raw, it wouldn't require chemicals and extra treatment that would be needed if dirtier water had to be taken directly from the Dan River during downpours.

"We can save on chemical costs because we're using lower-turbidity water from the reservoir," Johnson told commissioners.