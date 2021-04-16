Danville's housing market riding a wave of optimism

With the return of industry to the area and the prospect of a new casino, Danville is experiencing a boom in the housing market.

As COVID-19 vaccinations are rolled out and plans progress on Caesar Entertainment’s casino, the city has seen an influx of property buyers and sellers. Realtors have stayed busy over the past year, even in the wake of a pandemic that’s spelled uncertainty for most lines of work.

To some, this boom in housing is both unexpected and welcomed. Danville realtor Hampton Wilkins, who’s sold houses in the region for 35 years, hasn’t seen anything like the current real estate market. In March alone, Wilkins sold at least 80 homes and his monthly average is between 50 and 70 homes.

He attributed the rise in purchasing to the casino’s presence and the steadily increasing job market in Danville.

“Danvillians like myself are optimistic for the future,” he said. “Danville will reclaim its rightful place, not only in the commonwealth, but in the world.”

