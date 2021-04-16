Danville's housing market riding a wave of optimism

With the return of industry to the area and the prospect of a new casino, Danville is experiencing a boom in the housing market.
As COVID-19 vaccinations are rolled out and plans progress on Caesar Entertainment’s casino, the city has seen an influx of property buyers and sellers. Realtors have stayed busy over the past year, even in the wake of a pandemic that’s spelled uncertainty for most lines of work.
To some, this boom in housing is both unexpected and welcomed. Danville realtor Hampton Wilkins, who’s sold houses in the region for 35 years, hasn’t seen anything like the current real estate market. In March alone, Wilkins sold at least 80 homes and his monthly average is between 50 and 70 homes.
He attributed the rise in purchasing to the casino’s presence and the steadily increasing job market in Danville.
“Danvillians like myself are optimistic for the future,” he said. “Danville will reclaim its rightful place, not only in the commonwealth, but in the world.”
Danville’s evolution from a manufacturing city into an up-and-coming urban metropolis starts 16 years ago. After Dan River Inc. — the iconic textile operation that employed thousands of the years — outsourced to an Indian company in 2006, at least 490 employees lost their job and the city fell into a state of flux. It left Danville searching for an identity.
Then in November, voters approved the Caesar’s casino plans, ushering a wave of optimism for city leaders.
The casino is expected to provide millions in annual tax revenue and 1,500 jobs for the city, but it isn’t the only source of optimism. Combined with the new jobs, new entertainment and a historically low mortgage rates, the market continues to boom.
Eric Hash, of Dan River Region Association of Realtors, has experienced the market boom firsthand. Hash and his team have a shortage in real estate inventory and have seen unprecedented turn-around for listed property.
“In this current market, it’s not uncommon to see multiple bids for one house,” he said. “Some houses are selling within a week of their listing.”
Realtor Elizabeth Ware has experienced similar situations with Ramsey Yeatts & Associates. Like Hash, she has a shortage in inventory and “multiple offers” on listings just days after they’re posted. Some offers are even higher than the listing price.
With more people working from home and low interest rates, she expects the housing market to stay strong for the “foreseeable future” but recommends potential sellers to “get on the market as soon as possible.”