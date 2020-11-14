Danville's iconic White Mill could offer housing to casino workers, city official says; company considering buying property still exploring uses

But the very next day on May 18, officials with the city and Caesars Entertainment announced they were in negotiations for the company to be Danville's preferred casino gaming provider to bring a casino to the former Dan River Inc. Schoolfield site.

"While we're disappointed the White Mill wasn't selected, we hope Caesars Entertainment is successful and we look forward to seeing additional economic development efforts unfold in Danville," Bishop said.

The Alexander Company, based in Madison, Wisconsin, and officially established in 1981, has redeveloped at least 100 historic buildings and has performed new construction in several states.

Larking said he has not seen a proposal from the company yet, but anticipates it to include a combination of housing and commercial or office space.

"It's possible it could be 100% housing if the market exploded, but the thought is it's likely to be a mixture of commercial and residential," Larking said.

At the property, The Alexander Company has performed environmental and traffic assessments, soil borings, architectural plans and surveying and civil engineering plans, as well as construction estimation, feasibility and financial models based on various uses, Bishop said.