Data shows restaurants, retail stores earn most complaints on enforcement of COVID-19 regulations in Dan River Region

"We can confirm that our policy and evidence does not support what was submitted to the VDH," the statement read. "We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to Sovah Health should you or your family need care."

Furniture manufacturer EBI received a series of six complaints — including five on the same day in July — that claimed two or three employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and several others had been sent home. Some complaints referenced no enforcement of social distancing or mask protocols.

EBI did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Morgan Olson and Goodyear Tire and Rubber also received complaints about cleanliness and lack of social distancing, respectively.

At Danville Regional Airport in July, the author of one complaint wrote that she arrived to take an unmanned aircraft certification test and encountered at least five people not wearing masks in the span of just over an hour.