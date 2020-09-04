Data shows restaurants, retail stores earn most complaints on enforcement of COVID-19 regulations in Dan River Region

Residents of the Dan River Region have been keeping a watchful eye out for supposed face mask and social distancing violations at local businesses and restaurants, according to data obtained from the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia entered Phase 1 of its “Safer at Home” reopening plan on May 15. Since then, the state and local health departments have tracked complaints against businesses for not enforcing masks or social distancing among employees or customers.
In Danville and Pittsylvania County, according to the data received through a Freedom of Information Act request, complaints were levied against churches, schools, veterinarians offices, restaurants and businesses — both local and national chains — along with grocery stores, convenience stores, campgrounds, gyms, Sovah Health-Danville, the Danville Regional Airport and large local manufacturing plants. Few industries were without complaints.
Julie Henderson, the director of the Office of Environmental Health Services in Richmond, said VDH aims to evaluate the severity of each complaint received. That was sometimes easier said than done this summer as the number of complaints received peaked at more than 1,000 per day statewide during July, but that number has since dropped to 200-300 per day, Henderson said.
Since May, the VDH has received 143 complaints for Danville and 70 for Pittsylvania County, while the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has recorded 45 complaints. However, some complaints were filed with, or at least recorded by, both entities.
Henderson said the local health district ranked well behind the leaders — on the Eastern Shore and around Richmond — in terms of complaints received.
A host of factors are taken into consideration to determine the extent to which the VDH will address a complaint. Complaints ranged from other customers not wearing masks to visibly unsafe working conditions for employees.
“We want [VDH employees] reviewing each complaint and then identifying the outcome of the complaint, which might in some instances be no action,” Henderson said.
Alexis Ehrhardt, president of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, said she was not explicitly familiar with the breadth of the complaints throughout the region, but she expressed gratitude that residents are utilizing the reporting tools available to them.
Any concerned citizen is able to file complaints with VDH or the local health district through an online portal. The VDH also accepts phone calls at (877) 275-VDH3.
“The hope is that by customers and consumers calling those complaints in, it gets those businesses to do better and to keep everyone safe,” Ehrhardt said. “If we can keep people safe, we can keep our economy open. That’s the bottom line.”
Overview of local complaints
The Zaxby’s located at 176 Holt Garrison Parkway in Danville was hardly the only business to receive a series of complaints from customers, but as of this week it was the only entity to receive a strongly worded memorandum from the VDH.
According to an Aug. 17 letter addressed to Zaxby’s management, the health department recorded four complaints between June 16 and Aug. 6 all pertaining to employees not properly wearing masks, a violation of Executive Order 67, which outlines proper operating procedures for businesses during reopening.
That same letter detailed the various check-ins the health department had with the restaurant to acknowledge and address the initial violations. Upon receipt of the fourth complaint, the letter explains that a health department representative visited the restaurant — a national chain with a chicken-based menu — and observed four customer-facing employees improperly wearing face coverings. The representative also reported that no indoor customers wore masks and there was “no attempt by facility personnel to correct the issue.” Social distancing was also not enforced in the ordering line or waiting area.
The letter concludes with a warning that “continued repeat and egregious non-compliance with the Executive Order could result in suspension of the permit to operate a food facility.”
Zaxby’s corporate office, based in Athens, Georgia, did not respond to a request for comment by press time Friday evening.
Other Danville restaurants with multiple complaints included Chuck’s Meats & Deli, Kickback Jack’s, Cotton at Riverside Mill, Ham’s Restaurant and Shannie’s Bar and Grill.
Restaurants in Pittsylvania County with multiple complaints included Gretna’s Dairy Queen location, Jack’s Quick Snack in Gretna, Mama Rosa’s in Gretna, Pop’s Country Cooking in Chatham and Village’s Pizza near Mount Hermon.
Some of the complaints for these locations, and other dining establishments, ranged from employees and fellow customers not wearing masks, indoor seating being too full and there being a lack of signs promoting social distancing.
Some customers included details about their interactions with employees and wrote of their unwillingness to wear a mask or their lack of confidence in a mask being effective anyway.
Sovah Health-Danville received one complaint in August alleging that a “Covid positive nurse” was allowed to work again before completing a two-week quarantine. The author of the complaint said the nurse was wearing a mask but still coughing.
Kelly Fitzgerald, the hospital's marketing director, offered a statement in response to the claim that reiterated the facility's coordination with the VDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding staff exposures.
"We can confirm that our policy and evidence does not support what was submitted to the VDH," the statement read. "We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to Sovah Health should you or your family need care."
Furniture manufacturer EBI received a series of six complaints — including five on the same day in July — that claimed two or three employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and several others had been sent home. Some complaints referenced no enforcement of social distancing or mask protocols.
EBI did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
Morgan Olson and Goodyear Tire and Rubber also received complaints about cleanliness and lack of social distancing, respectively.
At Danville Regional Airport in July, the author of one complaint wrote that she arrived to take an unmanned aircraft certification test and encountered at least five people not wearing masks in the span of just over an hour.
Grocery stores such as Food Lion (multiple locations across Danville and the county), Sam’s Club, ALDI and Lidl, along with large retailers like Target, Belk, Hobby Lobby, Dunham’s Sports and Walmart were all named at least once. Walmart alone received more than a dozen complaints, mostly for fellow customers not following mask guidelines. Lowe’s, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and various Dollar Generals and Dollar Trees in the region were also named in the data.
Service providers — such as Chatham Animal Clinic, Cherrystone Veterinary Hospital, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, AKM Transportation, GM Transport and New Beginnings Transport — also received complaints.
In the health care sector, Complexions Dermatology, Spectrum Medical and Providence Family & Sports Medicine all received one complaint.
Dan River High School received three complaints detailing employees not social distancing or wearing masks during the summer graduation and since school started. Employees at Chatham Middle School were also the subject of a complaint in August for not wearing masks before a School Board meeting.
Churches were also not immune to receiving complaints. The West End Church of Christ in Gretna was named once, as was an unnamed Baptist church elsewhere in Pittsylvania County.
Paradise Lake and Campground near Keeling earned three complaints all pertaining to mask and social distancing enforcement.
Ramifications of complaints
A single complaint of a capacity issue or a lack of proper signs does not usually require an in-person visit or a follow-up beyond a phone call with an establishment’s owner, Henderson said.
During those calls, Henderson said the state health department will notify the owner of the complaint, gather more information on the issue and pass along the requirements expected of the establishment as a reminder.
“It’s a broad public health approach to educate them so that they know and understand the requirements and can protect both their employees and their customers,” she said.
During the investigative process, Henderson said the VDH will look to determine the severity of the suspected violation and the number of people possibly affected by it, whether that be patrons or employees. Follow-ups and penalties will continue or increase if VDH receives notice of a chronic pattern of violations.
The VDH may partner with the Department of Labor and Industry or the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, for example, if the circumstances call for that. But the health department can also pursue enforcement and punitive measures on its own.
The state health department can issue a Notice of Violation or skip straight to suspending a business permit depending on the egregiousness of the infraction.
“We have that authority,” Henderson said. “We’ve taken a pretty good approach, I think, though to say, 'Let’s try to educate first, let’s issue a Notice of Violation,' but we’re not required to do that."
