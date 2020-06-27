DCC announces plans to partially reopen campus for summer, fall

Danville Community College, in keeping with the COVID-19 taskforce plan and the recommendations set forth by the Virginia Community College System, plans to partially reopen its campus to students who are enrolled in technical/workforce programs that require face-to-face instruction on Wednesday.
Fall semester classes will begin on Aug. 24, with lecture-based classes remaining online, and technical/workforce lab experiences being held on-campus.
Wednesday: Partial reopening
Only students who are enrolled in the following programs will be allowed to attend in-person lab sessions on the DCC campus: dental hygiene, cosmetology, welding, air conditioning and refrigeration, precision machining technology (associate degree); automotive analysis and repair, graphic imaging, electrical/electronics, industrial maintenance/mechanical, dimensional inspection (metrology), integrated machining technology, nursing (offsite clinicals), nurse aid, pharmacy tech and cybersecurity
“The safety of our faculty, staff, and students is important to us,” said Jaqueline Gill Powell, president of DCC. “As such, we have taken numerous steps to ensure that technical students’ return to campus is safe, orderly, and compliant with the latest CDC and VDH guidelines. Our COVID-19 Taskforce has compiled these steps into a comprehensive plan that encompasses cleaning and sanitation, social distancing, reconfigured classrooms, and personal protective equipment.”
Student-serving offices
DCC also will be reopening several student and public serving offices to better assist students with enrollment, financial aid, tuition payments and other services.
On Wednesday, the following offices will be staffed on campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday to assist students: financial aid, student services, admissions, library and business office.
These offices will continue to operate remotely on Fridays.
Face coverings required
In accordance with the mandate set forth by Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, DCC will require that all students, faculty and staff wear a mask or face covering while indoors on campus. College officials ask all returning students bring and wear their own mask to campus for scheduled labs or any business they may have to conduct with student-serving offices. DCC will have limited quantities of face coverings available for those who do not own a mask.
UKnighted: 6 Feet Apart campaign
Along with the partial campus reopening on Wednesday, DCC also marks the beginning of its "UKnighted: 6 Feet Apart" campaign. Around the campus, there are signs, floor decals and branded items that carry a unique logo featuring a knight wearing a face covering. This campaign will serve as the official communication method for all messages to students related to the reopening of the campus, and for reminders related to social distancing, hand hygiene, and other personal safety measures.
“We wanted a unique and special campaign for our return to campus,” said Gill Powell. “By taking our mascot and creating a logo that includes a face covering and a reminder to social distance, we feel we’ve created an eye-catching way to remind students of the continued practices that will help keep our campus safe.”
Continued online options
Students and members of faculty and staff who are immunocompromised and have concerns about returning to campus will have the opportunity to participate in alternate work and learning methods.
“We understand that some members of our student body and our faculty/staff will not be able to return to campus right away due to health-related concerns”, said Gill Powell. “We will continue to offer a robust array of online learning opportunities for our students and we will support our immunocompromised colleagues as they continue to work from home.”
Gill Powell acknowledged that the situation is fluid and is subject to change at any time, contingent upon the presence of COVID-19 on the DCC campus.
“Should we learn of a case of COVID-19 on campus, we will comply fully with the recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health, including the possibility of closing campus again for a period of time,” said Gill Powell.
For more information, visit www.danville.edu/coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.