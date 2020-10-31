 Skip to main content
DCC, Morgan Olson sign agreement for training
DCC

Leaders with Danville Community College and Morgan Olson leaders pose after signing a collaboration agreement on Oct. 13 (from left) Brian Dail, Virginia Economic Development Partnership managing director of project operations and talent solutions; Morgan Olson General Manager Steven Parker, DCC President Jacqueline Gill Powell; and Brian Jackson, DCC vice president of workforce services.

 Contributed photo

On Oct. 13, Danville Community College, in conjunction with the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, signed a collaboration agreement with Morgan Olson.

The agreement is an effort to provide training to the walk-in van and work truck manufacturer.

“This collaboration has been in the works for most of 2020 and we are honored to have solidified our partnership with the signing of the collaboration agreement,” said Jacqueline Gill Powell, president of DCC. “It is incredibly exciting to become an integral part such an impactful organization and to support job creation in our region.”

Morgan Olson, a walk-in van and work truck manufacturer, brought a branch of their operations to the region in 2019, occupying the former Ikea facility located on U.S. 58 in the Cane Creek Centre. The 925,000-square-foot facility will ultimately support more than 700 new jobs in the Dan River Region.

“Our partnership with DCC and VEDP has been a critical factor in our successful launch of the Ringgold facility,” said Steven Parker, general manager of Morgan Olson’s Ringgold facility. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with these amazing teams so that we may collaboratively build the most skilled workforce possible.”

For more information about programs and workforce credentials offered by Danville Community College, visit danville.edu/careers-programs.

