Dominion pulls plug on power plant plans for Southern Virginia Megasite

Dominion Power, which had hoped to invest about $200 million in a power plant at the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, has canceled its plans at the site.

"We no longer believe it is possible to build the units planned in Pittsylvania County despite the economic and reliability benefits for our customers," Dominion spokesperson Jeremy L. Slayton wrote in an email to the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday afternoon. "We plan to conduct a further reliability study to determine how best to move forward to maintain the around-the-clock service our customers need."

The 500 megawatt, combustion turbine power plant, which would have been a total investment of more than $200 million, was projected to be the first business at the mega site, located in Pittsylvania County a few miles west of Danville.

Though currently unoccupied, the Southern Virginia Megasite, which is jointly owned by the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County, is the largest industrial park in Virginia at 3,528 acres.

The power plant — announced in November 2019 — would have been connected to the existing Transco natural gas pipeline that runs through the Berry Hill Megasite. It was to be a peaking station, only to be used during peak times where the renewable energy options can’t keep up with demand.