Downtown Danville Biscuitville, 'a icon in the community' for 45 years and company's first free-standing location, closes

Brenda Miller said she would go to Biscuitville on Patton Street downtown three or four times a day.
"I'll be just getting something for me friends," Miller said at the drive-thru of the Riverside Drive Biscuitville on Monday morning. "I like the food, everybody's cheerful disposition."
She was at the Riverside location because the downtown location on Patton Street — the original in Danville — closed Sunday. It had been open for 45 years.
Customers arriving on Monday found "CLOSED" on the marquee outside. The company announced the closure on Monday morning.
"We examined ways to keep the Patton Street location open but recognize the size of the lot prohibits us from rebuilding the facility," Biscuitville President Kathie Niven said in a prepared statement. "We are currently looking at other properties that have the adequate space and traffic patterns."
Biscuitville CEO Burney Jennings told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday the cost of remodeling the location "just didn't make sense to us." But the company wanted to make sure the Patton Street employees had could transfer to the other Biscuitville restaurants in Danville, he said.
The company is always looking at additional locations and there are others in Danville of interest. However, there is no set location for a new Biscuitville in the city to replace the downtown site, and a third restaurant would be years down the road, he said.
"I just really don't know," Jennings said when asked when a third location could open up again.
Opened in 1975, the Patton Street location served millions of customers.
"Danville is an important city for Biscuitville because our heritage begins here," Niven said in her statement. "Patton Street was the brand's first free-standing Biscuitville."
Biscuitville is based in Greensboro, North Carolina, and has 62 restaurants in Virginia and North Carolina. The company has more than 1,800 employees.
Each location has about 30-40 employees, Jennings said.
Jennings's father, the late Maurice Jennings, founded Pizzaville in 1966 but later decided to sell biscuits and launched the concept in Danville, Burney Jennings said. The company, which stopped selling pizza, changed its name to Biscuitville in the late 1970s or early 1980s after the concept became successful in Danville.
Support Local Journalism
Besides Riverside, Biscuitville also has a store on Piney Forest Road.
Employees from the downtown location will be transferred to the other locations in Danville.
For Mayor Alonzo Jones, who grew up on Colquhoun Street near the downtown location, the closure was especially heartbreaking.
"We were able to just walk a couple of blocks over to Biscuitville years ago," Jones said Monday. "When I got the news yesterday [of its closure], it was really quite upsetting and disturbing. I'm sure the business has to do what it has to do."
In more recent years, Jones would stop by the restaurant to pick up a biscuit on the way to the mayor's office just down the street.
"It's been an icon in the community," he said.
Back over at the Riverside Drive Biscuitville, where a long line of vehicles waiting in the drive-thru, Mandy Showalter had stopped by because of the closure at Patton Street.
"That's actually where we were going to go," she said in her vehicle.
Showalter frequented the Patton Street location because it was a convenient spot after her and her children's appointments at Piedmont Access to Health Services.
They enjoyed its delicious food and quick service.
"I like their biscuits," she said. "They're usually fast."
Customer Gary East would take his grandson to the downtown location.
"His favorite is Biscuitville," East said while waiting in one of the the drive-thru lines at Riverside.
They could get good-quality food at a reasonable price, he said.
"They had the best egg sandwiches." East said.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.