Due to slowdown of aerospace industry, BGF to delay construction and move to Dan River Region's Cyber Park

BGF, which announced in October 2018 it would relocate its headquarters to the Dan River Region and bring 65 new jobs, has postponed its plans to construct a 25,000-square foot building at the Cyber Park and move its operations there.
The company, which has so far hired more than 40 employees and has been leasing space at the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research, is delaying its plans due to a slowdown in the aerospace industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They've been meeting all their commitments on the hiring side," Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe told members of the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority board during its meeting Monday at the Institute. Average annual pay for employees at BGF is about $90,000, he said.
BGF is looking at other properties in the region for a temporary location until the industry picks back up, Rowe said. The company makes a high-tech, lightweight fabric for the aerospace industry that is ultimately used to make up the interior of airplanes such as the inside of the fuselage and suitcase racks.
"Like many manufacturers within the aerospace supply chain, BGF has been impacted by the reduction of air travel due to the pandemic," Danville Economic Development Director Corrie Bobe told the Danville Register & Bee. "This sudden decline in demand led leadership within this organization to decide that it would be fiscally responsible to put the construction of their ... facility on hold and find a cost-effective solution while the aerospace industry recovers."
Several regional manufacturers within the aerospace industry supply chain have been affected by the pandemic, Bobe said.
"However, they have been able to continue operations and prevent layoffs through streamlining or adapting processes and shifting production to focus on customers within other industries," she added.
BGF's clients also include those in the automotive industry, Rowe said.
Under BGF's commitment, the company has three years to hire a total of 65 employees in the region. The clock began ticking on that time span when BGF began leasing space at the Institute in March 2019, Rowe said. The company has until March 2022 to provide the remainder of those jobs, he said.
The company has received no incentives from the city or state, Rowe said. The $7 million project to relocate and build the new headquarters and research and development facility was to be partially paid for with a $275,000 grant from the state's Commonwealth Opportunity Fund and $620,000 from the Virginia Tobacco Commission. The state may extend the timeline for the availability of that money, Rowe said.
BGF has also invested about $2 million in machinery so far, Rowe said.
The company is evaluating several building options in Danville and Pittsylvania County, Bobe said.
The RIFA board voted 4-0 Monday to approve a resolution to enter into a mutual cancellation agreement with BGF due to the company's request to indefinitely suspend its project at the Cyber Park.
RIFA board chairman Bob Warren pointed out during the meeting that BGF is creating jobs and paying its employees well above the region's median pay.
"It's still a win for the city and the county," Warren said.
BGF is a subsidiary of the French company Porcher Industries. BGF announced in 2018 it was relocating its U.S. headquarters from Greensboro, North Carolina, to the Dan River Region.
The RIFA board includes members of Danville City Council and the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. The city and the county - through RIFA - jointly own the Cyber Park.
