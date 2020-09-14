Due to slowdown of aerospace industry, BGF to delay construction and move to Dan River Region's Cyber Park

BGF, which announced in October 2018 it would relocate its headquarters to the Dan River Region and bring 65 new jobs, has postponed its plans to construct a 25,000-square foot building at the Cyber Park and move its operations there.

The company, which has so far hired more than 40 employees and has been leasing space at the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research, is delaying its plans due to a slowdown in the aerospace industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They've been meeting all their commitments on the hiring side," Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe told members of the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority board during its meeting Monday at the Institute. Average annual pay for employees at BGF is about $90,000, he said.

BGF is looking at other properties in the region for a temporary location until the industry picks back up, Rowe said. The company makes a high-tech, lightweight fabric for the aerospace industry that is ultimately used to make up the interior of airplanes such as the inside of the fuselage and suitcase racks.