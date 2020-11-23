Edible store, pizza and sandwich eateries set to open next to Bojangles in Danville

Construction should begin on a store, a pizza restaurant and a sandwich shop next to Bojangles in Danville by the end of the year.

Paresh Suthar, owner of Super 8 in Danville and Cavalier Pharmacare in Martinsville, plans to build a strip center near Sandy Court to house an Edible Arrangements store, Which Wich and Pie Five Pizza.

Those three franchises will be owned by Suthar and his wife, Chhaya Suthar.

The locations will bring about 25 to 30 jobs combined, Paresh said.

"That's most important to me," he said of opening more businesses in the area. "I like to have local businesses, staying within the local community."

All three locations will be built and opened up at the same time within the 5,100-square-foot center, he said.

Edible, based in Atlanta, has more than 1,200 independently-owned franchise locations and sells gifted decorative fruit and chocolate arrangements.

Dallas-based Which Wich offers customizable sandwiches and personalized sandwich bags. The restaurant chain has more than 500 locations in 40 states and at least a dozen countries, according to its website.