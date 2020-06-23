Emails show casino ad sent Danville leaders scrambling for Caesars announcement

Vos, development project manager with the company, would not say why they placed the ad or why he was apologetic about it when reached Tuesday.

"I just don't have any comment on it at this time," Vos said.

Joe Alexander, president of The Alexander Company, said in a prepared statement to the Danville Register & Bee that the company's action was not unusual.

"In a competitive proposal process, it isn't uncommon for a development team to engage with the public to generate awareness and foster support for a proposal, nor to encourage the community to contact their elected representatives in support," Alexander said. "At the time the ad was placed our team believed a possibility remained that the White Mill site could still be selected and that no agreement had been reached with any of the potential operators. Out of respect for our relationship with Danville’s city staff, we provided an advance notice of the ad."

The company has a purchase option agreement with the city for the White Mill, which expires March 3, 2021.

"We remain very much interested in finding a mixed-use path for the redevelopment of the White Mill that could provide quality workforce housing and champion the revitalization of the River District and the proposed Riverfront Park," he said.