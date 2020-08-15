Experts say Danville officials on casino campaign committee a routine partnership, posing no ethical issues

Caesars Entertainment's casino campaign committee has two elected officials serving on a body that could benefit a private company by aiding its referendum bid for casino in Danville.
But Delegate Danny Marshall, R-Danville, and Mayor Alonzo Jones, who are co-chairing the committee along with Averett University President Tiffany Franks and minority investor Tammy Wright-Warren, say they are not working for Caesars' gain but to benefit local residents.
Danville residents would also profit from having a casino through 1,300 jobs, $400 million in investment and millions in tax revenues that would go toward education and public safety, Marshall said.
"I'm looking at it as not so much as helping Caesars," Marshall said. "It's a win-win for the citizens of Danville."
Jones said he consulted with City Attorney Clarke Whitfield on the ethics of serving on the committee to make sure there was no conflict of interest.
The "Caesars for Danville" campaign committee is billed as the group to relay and answer questions that community members might have about the proposed project, acting as a liaison between the citizens and the Paradise, Nevada-based Caesars Entertainment.
"I want to make sure that citizens' questions are getting answered," Jones said of his reasons for serving on the committee.
Whitfield told the Danville Register & Bee that Jones' presence on the committee is "perfectly proper." Being the city attorney representing Danville City Council and not Marshall, Whitfield could not speak regarding the state delegate's position on the committee.
Whitfield and two of his assistants researched the matter by looking through state attorney general opinions, past court cases, and state and city codes.
"We concluded that as long as the mayor is not being compensated and as long as he is not speaking for City Council, it is not in any way a violation of any ethics or any state law," Whitfield said. "It's perfectly proper. He reached out to us before accepting it to make sure it was proper."
From a legal standpoint, Marshall's and Jones' positions on the committee are not unethical or unique, said Quentin Kidd, academic director and senior political analyst at the Judy Ford Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.
"The ethics rules are really loose in Virginia," Kidd said. "There is nothing unethical in a statutory way about this."
Over the last 10-15 years across the country, there has been a lot of movement toward public-private partnerships where if a government can't do something, it will join with a private company to do it, he added.
Tony Rodio, strategic advisor who is leading the campaign for Caesars, told the Register & Bee on Monday that it helps to have a committee familiar with the Danville area.
“That helps give us direction into knowing the community,” Rodio said. “It helps get our story across.”
Caesars announced the launch of its "Caesars for Danville" campaign and the formation of the committee Wednesday.
Rodio agreed with Marshall's and Jones' statements that they feel they are working on behalf of the residents.
"They feel strongly this will benefit Danville and citizens of Virginia," Rodio said. "They're not in there to help Caesars, they're in there to help Danville and the citizens of Virginia."
Officials have touted the resort casino as a project that will create 1,300 jobs with competitive benefits packages and average pay between $35,000 and $47,000 annually, and is expected to bring in $34 million in annual revenue for Danville. It is also anticipated to generate 900 construction jobs.
Kidd added that public officials in Norfolk, Portsmouth and Bristol have done similar things and have spoken in support of casinos in their localities.
"What's going on in Danville related to this is not all that radically different than what's going on in Norfolk, Portsmouth and Bristol," Kidd said.
The city of Danville is not taking a position on whether there should be a casino in Danville, said City Manager Ken Larking.
"It's up to the voters to decide whether or not to approve the referendum," he said. "We've worked hard to make sure the city, if the citizens vote in favor of the referendum, it is implemented in the best possible way for the community."
Danville voters will decide in November whether to allow a Caesars Entertainment casino resort at Schoolfield.
Caesars hopes to invest more than $400 million to build a facility with at least 300 hotel rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue, restaurants and bars, 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.
The project is expected to be complete in 2023.
