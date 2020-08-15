Experts say Danville officials on casino campaign committee a routine partnership, posing no ethical issues

Whitfield told the Danville Register & Bee that Jones' presence on the committee is "perfectly proper." Being the city attorney representing Danville City Council and not Marshall, Whitfield could not speak regarding the state delegate's position on the committee.

Whitfield and two of his assistants researched the matter by looking through state attorney general opinions, past court cases, and state and city codes.

"We concluded that as long as the mayor is not being compensated and as long as he is not speaking for City Council, it is not in any way a violation of any ethics or any state law," Whitfield said. "It's perfectly proper. He reached out to us before accepting it to make sure it was proper."

From a legal standpoint, Marshall's and Jones' positions on the committee are not unethical or unique, said Quentin Kidd, academic director and senior political analyst at the Judy Ford Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.

"The ethics rules are really loose in Virginia," Kidd said. "There is nothing unethical in a statutory way about this."