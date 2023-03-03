Price at the pumps have dropped slightly in Virginia and the Dan River Region, but experts say drivers shouldn't get used to it.

In fact, the national average has increased by 3 cents since Monday to $3.39, according to auto club AAA. That puts it a penny higher than last week.

In Virginia, it's the exact opposite. Prices have dropped by 3 cents week-over-week.

Since the price of oil has remained steady, increase in demand is blamed for the decline slowing.

"Another reason is that the seasonal switch to summer blend gasoline is underway, which may account for this bounce in pump prices," Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, wrote in a Friday news release. "This blend is designed to lower emissions during the summer and is more expensive to refine."

In general, that switch can add up to 10 cents to the price of a gallon of gasoline. Also, as demand grows, prices will follow an upward swing.

Danville was averaging about $3.05 per gallon Friday. It was two cents cheaper over in Pittsylvania County, AAA reported.

That's a significant difference from a year ago when the state average was $3.58 and quickly rising to near $4 per gallon.

"For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably," Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy, said earlier this week.

One area that is still seeing a drop is diesel. On Friday, diesel prices in the U.S. fell below levels last year and have decline $1.50 per gallon since record levels last spring.

GasBuddy reported Friday the national average was $4.35 per gallon, the lowest level since the days immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The price of diesel is tied with the costs to transport goods.

"Diesel’s decline has been astounding — we’ve seen improvements in fundamentals over the last few months with diesel prices down nearly $1 per gallon in the last 100 days, thanks in part due to the Fed raising interest rates, throttling back the economy, as well as Mother Nature reducing consumption through a mild winter and curbing consumption of diesel’s cousin, heating oil,” De Haan said.

He expects that downward movement to continue.

"Barring an unexpected disruption or escalation in global events, diesel prices this summer could be $2 per gallon lower than last summer, which is certainly good news for the economy and transportation sectors stung by the previous high costs of diesel fuel,” De Haan said.