For antique stores, experiences mixed during coronavirus closures; some see success switching to online methods

Mad Biddy’s, an antique shop in Campbell County a few miles north of Hurt and Altavista, had already listed some items on online platforms, but they increased efforts during the closure, said owner Michelle Testerman.

“People had no choice but to go online and look for things,” she said.

In addition to people simply being online more, Blackwell said folks spending more time home caused them to take more stock of their home and finally take on projects they had been putting off.

“If you’re sitting there looking at your home all day, you start noticing things you really didn’t notice before," she said.

During the closure, both Virginia Found Goods and Mad Biddy's experimented with curbside pickup, where customers would place an order and pick it up outside. Testerman said business was better during three weeks of curbside pickup than it has been since she reopened her doors several weeks ago, something she attributed to people still feeling cooped at home during that time.

“It was almost like having a captive audience,” she said.