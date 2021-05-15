For former Danville textile mill, partnership sews up tax credits for development

The IDA will borrow $20 million, $5 million of which will be forgivable debt, Vos said. The authority will be responsible for site improvements related to surface parking for the commercial part of the project, Vos said.

"Compared to a traditional loan structure where principal and interest must be repaid over a certain period of time, all or a portion of a forgivable loan will not have to be repaid," Bobe said.

Tax credits

The IDA will pursue New Markets tax credits as a way to finance the development of the commercial part of the project, Bobe said.

The New Markets tax credit program attracts private capital into low-income communities by permitting individual and corporate investors to receive a tax credit against their federal income tax, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury web site.

As for The Alexander Company's portion of the project, a mortgage will be taken out, "but the terms won't be solidified until approximately 30 days prior to closing," Vos said.

Numerous other agreements and contracts are being prepared for the project and will be carried out when financing is closed and partners admitted in the fourth quarter of this year, Vos said.