Former candidate leads coalition against casino in Danville

A Danville man has formed a political action committee opposing the casino proposed by Caesars Entertainment in the city.
Eric Stamps, who ran as a Democrat for the House of Delegates last year against Republican Danny Marshall, said he filed the PAC — Local Action PAC — Monday and received approval from the Virginia Department of Elections on Tuesday.
He said he formed the PAC after spending the summer forming a coalition to oppose the casino.
"There's a large segment of the population that feels like they're not being heard," Stamps said Wednesday. "It's hard for them to compete or have this voice heard against the major corporations."
The PAC does not have any money yet, Stamps said. He said it will spend money on advertising, mailings, flyers and signs.
A PAC spends money to influence elections in support of or against candidates or in support of or opposition to referendum questions or certain issues.
Stamps mentioned several concerns he has with a possible casino in Danville, including whether Caesars will hire local people for its project in the city or just mostly bring in existing employees already with the company.
Caesars officials say they will pick employees from the region and workers from the area who are hired will be trained.
"We absolutely plan to hire locally, and will provide extensive training in partnership with Averett University and Danville Community College," said David Rittvo, vice president of development with Caesars.
The company plans to provide information soon on upcoming virtual town halls discussing job opportunities and how local residents can get involved, Rittvo added.
Also, he wondered what will be the starting salary for most employees even though the company has said the average annual pay and benefits would be between $50,000 and $55,000.
Hourly wages will start at $15 — or about $31,000 per year — plus benefits including health care, 401(k), tuition reimbursement and more, Rittvo said.
In addition, Stamps questions whether Caesars would deliver on its promise of 1,300 jobs — or fall short if voters approve a casino. He also expressed concerns about hundreds of workers in close proximity to each other building a casino in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As addressed in the development agreement that was signed [two weeks ago], Caesars Entertainment will create 1,300 jobs in Danville," Rittvo said.
As for COVID concerns during construction expressed by Stamps, Rittvo pointed out that large-scale construction is not scheduled to begin until late 2021.
"Caesars Entertainment already has enhanced health and safety protocols in place, and should we need to adapt to the circumstances at hand, we will continue to do so," Rittvo said.
Stamps also expressed doubts that the casino would generate as much tax revenue for the city as projected.
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones, who co-chairs the "Caesars for Danville" referendum campaign committee launched by the company last month, said he hopes citizens will look at all the information available to them and decide what's best for Danville.
"The citizens can choose either way," Jones said.
If residents vote "yes" on Nov. 3, Caesars would build a $400 million casino project including multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa.
In addition to the 1,300 jobs after operations begin, Caesars expects its project to provide 900 construction jobs while it's being built.
The resort is expected to open in 2023.
If a casino is approved by voters, Caesars would — by the end of 2020 — pay $5 million to buy the Schoolfield site where the casino would be built, and pay $15 million to the city within 30 days of the referendum.
Based on estimates by Caesars, the development would generate — by the third year of operation — $22 million in state-collected gaming tax revenue remitted to the city, $12 million in annual supplemental payments to Danville, and $4.2 million in meals, sales, lodging and property taxes.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.