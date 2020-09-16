Former candidate leads coalition against casino in Danville

As for COVID concerns during construction expressed by Stamps, Rittvo pointed out that large-scale construction is not scheduled to begin until late 2021.

"Caesars Entertainment already has enhanced health and safety protocols in place, and should we need to adapt to the circumstances at hand, we will continue to do so," Rittvo said.

Stamps also expressed doubts that the casino would generate as much tax revenue for the city as projected.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones, who co-chairs the "Caesars for Danville" referendum campaign committee launched by the company last month, said he hopes citizens will look at all the information available to them and decide what's best for Danville.

"The citizens can choose either way," Jones said.

If residents vote "yes" on Nov. 3, Caesars would build a $400 million casino project including multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa.

In addition to the 1,300 jobs after operations begin, Caesars expects its project to provide 900 construction jobs while it's being built.

The resort is expected to open in 2023.