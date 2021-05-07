Friends fond of flea market finds forge new store in Danville

Years of friendship forged in Virginia flea markets sparked the idea to open a new wholesale and liquidation store in Danville.

Marvin and Bernard Martin, Allen Jackson and John Hyatt are in pursuit of quintessential American dream: buying something and turning it for a profit. All four are close friends and have worked with each other for the past 20 years.

Three rows of blue wooden bins have everything from kitchenware and self-help books to children’s toys and political merchandise at Tote Boys Bin Store located at 3248 Riverside Drive. Overhead speakers play 1980s music but are often interrupted by one of the four owners greeting customers as they enter.

Hyatt is a longtime flea-market connoisseur. He graduated from yard sales — he met Marvin Martin at one — and eventually started purchasing wholesale pallets from big retail stores. Tote Boys does the same thing, except the bin store offers deals throughout the week.

Here's how it works: the store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Each day has a different price for the items. When Tote Boys receives new pallets every Thursday, the new items cost $7 each.

On Mondays, the busiest day of the week, everything is at its lowest price of $1.