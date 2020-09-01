From blight to delight: With help of private developer, Danville property comes full circle

The 2,000-square-foot home has 1,600 square feet on the main floor and about 400 on the second floor. It includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Plumbing fixtures including faucets and toilets still need to be installed and electrical service must be connected, Dyer said.

The dark gray, stick-built home has Louisiana Pacific smart siding, with PVC coating, Dyer said.

The house previously at 255 Howeland Circle was torn down in June 2017 under the city's blight eradication program. The property owner paid the city back for the cost of demolition, which was $14,277, Gillie said.

Dyer said the new home will go on the market for $239,900 and he has received dozens of inquiries about the house.

Under the city's blight eradication program, 722 houses have been demolished since it started about nine years ago. Some were torn down by the city, while others were demolished by private owners, Gillie said.

In some cases, the city has sold lots to neighbors so they could expand their homes, he said.

Currently, there are about 13 homes out for bids to be demolished by the city this year, and about 34 more are ready to be put out for bids after those, Gillie said.