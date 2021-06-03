Gas prices drop slightly, but vary greatly around Southern Virginia

Gas prices in in Virginia have fallen 6 cents per gallon in the past week, but they vary as much as 21 cents per gallon at pumps throughout Southside Virginia.

On Wednesday, GasBuddy reported the lowest priced gas in the state was $2.57 per gallon while the average was $2.93 per gallon. That puts Henry, Pittsylvania and Patrick counties squarely under the average, but most gas stations are well above the lowest prices found.

The Danville area has the lowest gas prices reported in the region as of Wednesday morning, with $2.58 at Sam’s Club on Piedmont Place in Danville. The next lowest price is 10 cents higher, at $2.68, at the Walmart on Nor-Dan Drive and Murphy Express on Mount Cross Road in Danville.

In Martinsville and Henry County, Kroger on Commonwealth Boulevard, Valero on Memorial Boulevard, Fast Fuels and Marathon & Circle K on Virginia Avenue all reported the lowest price of $2.79 per gallon.

Prices were consistently higher in Patrick County, with $2.83 reported at the Exxon on Commerce Street and $2.85 at the Exxon on Blue Ridge Street and the Marathon on Jeb Stuart Highway.