Gas prices drop slightly, but vary greatly around Southern Virginia

Gas prices in in Virginia have fallen 6 cents per gallon in the past week, but they vary as much as 21 cents per gallon at pumps throughout Southside Virginia.
On Wednesday, GasBuddy reported the lowest priced gas in the state was $2.57 per gallon while the average was $2.93 per gallon. That puts Henry, Pittsylvania and Patrick counties squarely under the average, but most gas stations are well above the lowest prices found.
The Danville area has the lowest gas prices reported in the region as of Wednesday morning, with $2.58 at Sam’s Club on Piedmont Place in Danville. The next lowest price is 10 cents higher, at $2.68, at the Walmart on Nor-Dan Drive and Murphy Express on Mount Cross Road in Danville.
In Martinsville and Henry County, Kroger on Commonwealth Boulevard, Valero on Memorial Boulevard, Fast Fuels and Marathon & Circle K on Virginia Avenue all reported the lowest price of $2.79 per gallon.
Prices were consistently higher in Patrick County, with $2.83 reported at the Exxon on Commerce Street and $2.85 at the Exxon on Blue Ridge Street and the Marathon on Jeb Stuart Highway.
"With the summer driving season now officially begun, gas prices have clung to a $3 per gallon average on continued strong demand as Americans take to the roads amidst a continued economic recovery," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Through Sunday, U.S. gasoline demand was very strong over the weekend, with Friday and Sunday both setting new COVID [era] records for gasoline consumption for their respective day of week, according to GasBuddy data."
GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations across Virginia shows gas prices are 19.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline has risen six cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.04. That’s up 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.06 per gallon higher than a year ago.
"While gasoline demand continues to recover, oil production has only slowly started gaining momentum, and the imbalance has pushed prices up notably,” De Haan said. "For now, there's little chance of a backslide in gas prices, but a larger chance that this summer could boast near-record gasoline demand as Americans hit the road but remain mostly stuck to the U.S. due to overseas travel challenges that persist."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.