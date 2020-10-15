Governor celebrates opening of South Boston hemp processing facility, providing market for farmers in Pittsylvania County

Edmunds met up with fellow Halifax County native and childhood friend Rick Gregory, owner of Lynx Ventures in Richmond, who also had the idea to start a hemp processing facility. The two linked up and started working with the Halifax County Board of Supervisors and securing investors to make their vision a reality.

Edmunds and Gregory originally named their company “Blue Ribbon Extraction,” but changed the name in September to Golden Piedmont Labs as “a tribute to the farming heritage of rural Southside Virginia,” according to Edmunds. He said the goal is to make Southside Virginia to the hemp industry what Napa Valley, California is to the wine industry.

Edmunds shared that Golden Piedmont Labs’ goal is to process 6 million pounds of hemp each year, making the facility “the largest producer of hemp east of the Mississippi.”

Mize said he envisions the hemp industry restoring Southside Virginia to the economic wealth and prosperity he remembers from his youth, growing up in Martinsville in the heyday of the tobacco industry. He added Golden Piedmont Labs has an outstanding team of people from Southside Virginia to make the hemp processing facility a success.