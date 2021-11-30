Grants aim to get grape production growing in Dan River Region, beyond

Another round of funding is available to help cultivate and grow a stalled expansion of vineyards around the Dan River Region and beyond.

Applications are being accepted for grant awards of up to $3,000 per acre for qualified individuals across the 40 localities of the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission's service area, Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research reported.

The Institute is the manager of the commission's Vineyard Development and Expansion Program.

“This program is a wonderful opportunity for vineyard growers to expand their acreage or for would-be growers to step into production,” said Mark Gignac, executive director of the Institute. “The program offers helpful assistance with the application process, and reimburses on a cost-share basis to reduce risk and encourage viticulture, which is so vitally important to expanding Virginia’s wine industry.”

The grant of up to $3,000 per acre is available for qualified vineyard growers — reimbursing 33% of eligible expenditures — the news release reported

Vineyards with up to 9 acres may receive a maximum award of up to $15,000, and those with 10 or more acres may get up to $20,000.