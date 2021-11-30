Grants aim to get grape production growing in Dan River Region, beyond

Another round of funding is available to help cultivate and grow a stalled expansion of vineyards around the Dan River Region and beyond.
Applications are being accepted for grant awards of up to $3,000 per acre for qualified individuals across the 40 localities of the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission's service area, Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research reported.
The Institute is the manager of the commission's Vineyard Development and Expansion Program.
“This program is a wonderful opportunity for vineyard growers to expand their acreage or for would-be growers to step into production,” said Mark Gignac, executive director of the Institute. “The program offers helpful assistance with the application process, and reimburses on a cost-share basis to reduce risk and encourage viticulture, which is so vitally important to expanding Virginia’s wine industry.”
The grant of up to $3,000 per acre is available for qualified vineyard growers — reimbursing 33% of eligible expenditures — the news release reported
Vineyards with up to 9 acres may receive a maximum award of up to $15,000, and those with 10 or more acres may get up to $20,000.
The Institute is working with the tobacco commission and the Virginia Cooperative Extension in an effort to expand vineyard acreage and combat the shortage of Virginia-grown grapes.
Overall, Virginia has seen the number of wineries increasing, but an expansion of vineyards has lagged. This has caused grape shortages that slows production of wine throughout commonwealth, a news release stated.
To be considered for the program, new growers need to establish at least 3 acres of new vines and existing growers need to plant at least 1 new acres. Cost-share items include — but aren't limited to — grapevines, hardware for trellis systems, fencing and irrigation systems, the news release reported.
All projects and reimbursement applications must be completed by Dec. 1, 2022.
To learn more about eligibility requirements, including a detailed map of eligible localities, visit TRRCgrape.com or contact program manager Amy Turner at amy.turner@ialr.org or 434-766-6788. Turner will also help growers with the application process that's now open.