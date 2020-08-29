Health department employees faced with long hours, never-ending responsibilities; 'it's beyond passion, it's beyond commitment'

After an initial onslaught of questions from businesses about what they were supposed to do, Bill said compliance has been very good. Few complaints about local businesses have been submitted to the Virginia Department of Health through its complaint portal, she said. When questions do arise or a complaint comes up, Bill said the department tries to focus on educating the business and the public.

“Everybody thinks of us as the enforcer … but we are also more interested in being educators,” she said. “We’re here to remind them about what the regulations are and help them promote their own public safety.”

Public health nurse manager Julia Gwaltney, who oversees all the clinical programs that VDH operates in the two health districts, was forced to quickly pivot to telehealth for many appointments, while simply postponing some things that weren’t immediately urgent when cases started plaguing the region.

“We didn’t want a lot of our elderly folks coming out and being around a lot of other folks,” she said.