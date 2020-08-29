Health department employees faced with long hours, never-ending responsibilities; 'it's beyond passion, it's beyond commitment'

In the world before COVID-19, people often asked Pittsylvania-Danville Health Director Scott Spillmann why the health department needed epidemiologists — health professionals who track and attempt to curb the spread of infectious diseases — or health emergency coordinators.
"No one is asking that now," Spillmann said.
At the Danville Health Department, which has employees for both the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District and the Southside Health District that consists of Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg counties, employees in every department — from management to emergency planning to epidemiologists to nursing to human resources — have been impacted and seen a stark increase in workload.
“It’d be nice if COVID would take a holiday so we could," said Chris Garrett, local health emergency coordinator for both the Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts who said that he hasn't taken a day off in a very long time.
Under normal circumstances, most of the staff at the Danville Health Department were accustomed to working roughly 40-hour weeks. Since COVID-19 impacted the region, health department employees have faced burnout from working constant hours, struggling to step away from their work and their seemingly never-ending to-do lists.
“It’s beyond passion, it’s beyond commitment," Spillmann said. "It is full-blown obsession."
When the virus first hit Virginia and the drastic changes were all coming back to back, department leadership were consistently working 12-15 hour days, seven days a week, Spillmann said.
“All of us were behind. We were drowning in this stuff,” said Garrett. “We have gradually put the pieces of the puzzle together to make this work a little more efficiently.”
For the most part, the group of leaders continues to work seven days a week, but Spillmann attempts to make sure that people take breaks when they need them. Just last week he forced the two epidemiologists he oversees to take a weekend off, their first since COVID-19 made its mark regionally.
Before COVID-19, McKenna Luzynski and Chris Andrews, the senior district epidemiologists for the Southside and Pittsylvania-Danville health districts, respectively, were used to being able to handle any outbreaks of communicable diseases like flu or hepatitis by themselves.
“Southside was always considered a quieter district," Luzynski said.
When reports of positive COVID-19 cases began in the area, the two were overwhelmed. When a case is reported, the health department has to determine who came in contact with an infected patient and follow up with everyone who came in contact with that person in a process called contract tracing. For most of the patients that test positive for COVID-19, there are usually at least 10 points of contact. One positive case earlier in the year more than 300 contacts, Spillmann said.
As a result of the sudden surge in demand for contact tracing, Andrews was as much as a week behind at one point because he didn’t have a team in place to help him. Roughly 20 contact tracers have been brought in over the past few months to help, but the rising number of cases still keeps the group busy.
“Now we have numerous COVID outbreaks in large facilities, correctional facilities, health care facilities and now it’s the task of organizing, coordinating and communicating. These investigations are time-intensive, they are labor intensive, they require extensive communication with a number of different people," Luzynski said.
For example, Green Rock Correctional Facility, a state prison in Chatham operated by the Virginia Department of Corrections, has had 97 inmates test positive, along with many staff members, the Virginia Department of Corrections reports. Riverside health and Rehabilitation Center and Roman Eagle Memorial Home, both in Danville, have seen outbreaks with 35 and 20 cases, respectively.
Briana Bill, who works as the environmental health manager for both health districts, is in charge of regulatory oversight for food and drink establishments, on-site septic and well programs, and migrant labor camps, among other things. Bill has also been tasked with ensuring that businesses follow regulations from the multiple executive orders of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
After an initial onslaught of questions from businesses about what they were supposed to do, Bill said compliance has been very good. Few complaints about local businesses have been submitted to the Virginia Department of Health through its complaint portal, she said. When questions do arise or a complaint comes up, Bill said the department tries to focus on educating the business and the public.
“Everybody thinks of us as the enforcer … but we are also more interested in being educators,” she said. “We’re here to remind them about what the regulations are and help them promote their own public safety.”
Public health nurse manager Julia Gwaltney, who oversees all the clinical programs that VDH operates in the two health districts, was forced to quickly pivot to telehealth for many appointments, while simply postponing some things that weren’t immediately urgent when cases started plaguing the region.
“We didn’t want a lot of our elderly folks coming out and being around a lot of other folks,” she said.
Transitioning into telehealth has been difficult and time-consuming. At the same time, Gwaltney and the nurses working with her have had a learning curve in other areas too. For instance, they were very accustomed to drawing blood and taking urine samples, but they had to learn how to do the nasal testing that is utilized for COVID-19, which they had not been previously trained to do.
Even the human resources department, though it doesn't directly deal with COVID-19 cases like many of the other agency department, has seen an increased workload. Anne Lovett, human resources analyst, has helped hire and on-board more than 20 contract tracers and other employees in the past two and a half months — roughly the same number that had been hired in the past two and a half years — all while many of the hiring processes that used to be done in Richmond have been transferred to the local office.
The leaders at the health department play a major advising role with local institutions and governments. Spillmann provides advice and recommendation to the five school divisions between the two health districts, while Garrett works closely with Averett University in its push to bring students back for in-person classes.
Even though COVID-19 is taking up a significant portion of their time, health department members still have their usual, pre-pandemic tasks to deal with. For instance, Garrett had to plan for the possibility of flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Laura, which caused significant damage in Louisiana and other states earlier this week. Luzynski said that she has recently had to respond to patients with salmonella and hepatitis.
“It is challenging to meet our regular goals, in addition to what is needed during the pandemic,” Bill said.
The local health department has been allocated federal funding for a new position of health resources coordinator. In the interim, each of these public health workers has stepped outside of their job description in different ways to be there for the people they work with. For instance, when Dry Fork resident Alan Buckner was hospitalized with COVID-19 for 31 days and his wife, Nell, was stuck quarantining at home, Andrews offered to bring her groceries if she needed them.
“If we can’t connect with resources that they need, sometimes we become those resources,” Luzynski said.
Added Garrett: “If there’s an immediate need, if we can we will [help]. It’s part of our humanity.”
From scared citizens to those who have contracted COVID-19 to officials and emergency planners, people are constantly calling the local health department representatives with questions at all times, day and night. These leaders say that burnout from the long hours and never-ending interactions has been very real, but the endless list of things to do can make them feel that they aren't doing enough.
“I believe I'm making a difference," Andrews said, "but I have difficulty convincing myself that I'm doing enough."
