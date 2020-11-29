Here's a gift guide made right here in Southside

Shopping locally during the holiday season is an idea that would make even Santa Claus jollier.
The goods are exquisite and unique and the local economy supported. With today’s social media markets and amid the pandemic, most items are available for easy online ordering and shipping. Here are just a few ideas that can be found at area community markets for holiday gift giving.
Amy Abbott's creations
For the person on your Christmas list who loves fantasy or just beautiful jewelry, there are gifts galore from the imagination and talented hands of Amy Abbott.
Specializing in unique and exquisitely formed polymer jewelry, Abbott’s creations range from earrings to necklaces to bracelets in her jewelry line to fantasy gaming pieces, such as fairy gardens to dice dragons.
Abbott’s creations can be purchased at Main Street Art Collective and River City Artisans in Downtown Danville and Impulsive Creativity in Mebane, North Carolina. Each piece is a one-of-a-kind treasure to gift or to keep for yourself.
Silk Whimsies
Sherry Gott, whose business name is Silk Whimsies, hand dyes and hand paints 100% silk scarves using a variety of techniques, including shibori, salt dye, dye transfer and blending.
The painted scarves are painted with dye rather than fabric paint. Most of the dyes are chemical dyes, but Gott also uses natural dyes made from plants and vegetables.
The scarves are typically 14 x 72 inches, but occasionally she makes smaller long scarves and large squares. For the winter, she has a few silk and wool blend scarves.
Her scarves are for sale at Main Street Art Collective in Downtown Danville. She also has an Instagram account (silkwhimsies).
Grattan Creek
Grattan Creek Handcrafted of Martinsville offers both hand-made soaps and wood crafts.
Owner and crafter Forrest Forschmiedt makes old-style soap with a modern twist. Striving for a traditional look and feel, Grattan Creek uses natural ingredients and vegetable oils like olive oil, coconut oil and shea butter. Traditional recipes pine tar soap and goat milk soap, but he also makes contemporary favorites like lavender, sandalwood, honeysuckle and several others.
Grattan Creek also has a woodshop with different kinds of hand turned bowls and kitchen utensils like spatulas, bottle stoppers, bottle openers and peppermills. For the holiday season, the table also has Christmas ornaments and decorative Christmas trees.
Grattan Creek will be at Uptown Martinsville’s holiday market from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Forschmiedt ships throughout the United States and does Martinsville area porch deliveries.
To see the unique products, visit www.grattancreek.com or find them on Facebook.
My Little Soapbox
My Little Soapbox was born when Dena Aaron’s daughter was having skin problems and Aaron decided to make her own line of cold-processed soaps.
The line has since expanded to body creams, facial products and lip and bath balms. She recently built up a men’s product line, which is the bulk of her online sales. Her soaps are based on a recipe that is moisturizing and bubbly, using lots of coconut, olive and avocado oils.
The prettily designed soaps are also available in Christmas scents.
Aaron will be at the Danville Community Market on Dec. 5 to close out the season and at all times on Etsy and Facebook. Gift boxes of soap, lotion and spray are $10 and soaps are $5 a bar or five for $20.
Heavenly Hill Honey
Heavenly Hill Honey has a variety of homegrown honey and elderberry products to take care of anyone’s Christmas buying list.
Owner Michael Tatum learned the beekeeping trade from his grandfather. The company’s products include honey, elderberry syrup, super berry syrup, turmeric honey, hot honey, elderberry jelly, elderberry shrub, honey and elderberry vinaigrettes, creamed honey, honey infused without heating, lavender scrub and body butter.
The homegrown products can be combined into delicious baskets.
He both ships and delivers, or the products can be purchased at local events, such as the Martinsville’s Holidays at the Market for 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Shop online at heavenlyhillhoney.com. The price range is from $5 to $62. Tatum has 35 distributors through Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina, which can be found at their Facebook page at “heavenly hill honey.”
