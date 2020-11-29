Here's a gift guide made right here in Southside

The painted scarves are painted with dye rather than fabric paint. Most of the dyes are chemical dyes, but Gott also uses natural dyes made from plants and vegetables.

The scarves are typically 14 x 72 inches, but occasionally she makes smaller long scarves and large squares. For the winter, she has a few silk and wool blend scarves.

Her scarves are for sale at Main Street Art Collective in Downtown Danville. She also has an Instagram account (silkwhimsies).

Grattan Creek

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grattan Creek Handcrafted of Martinsville offers both hand-made soaps and wood crafts.

Owner and crafter Forrest Forschmiedt makes old-style soap with a modern twist. Striving for a traditional look and feel, Grattan Creek uses natural ingredients and vegetable oils like olive oil, coconut oil and shea butter. Traditional recipes pine tar soap and goat milk soap, but he also makes contemporary favorites like lavender, sandalwood, honeysuckle and several others.

Grattan Creek also has a woodshop with different kinds of hand turned bowls and kitchen utensils like spatulas, bottle stoppers, bottle openers and peppermills. For the holiday season, the table also has Christmas ornaments and decorative Christmas trees.