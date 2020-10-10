Hospital, institute partner on sonography program

Sovah Health-Danville and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research are launching the region's first sonography training program.

The new accelerated 12-month program will fill a regional workforce shortage for registered sonographers, according to a news release from Sovah Health and the Institute.

Sovah Health and other heath care providers have pointed to limited access to registered sonographers, which has resulted in unfilled positions and dependence on temporary and traveling talent services, according to the news release.

The Virginia Tobacco Commission will provide a $238,775 grant — matched by Sovah Health and the Institute — for the program's start.

Sovah Health will develop and carry out the program and the Institute will serve as its fiscal agent. The Institute will work with the Dan River Region Collaborative to explore opportunities for what would be the state's second registered health care apprenticeship with the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.