How to make good on your resolution to pay off debt in 2021

Look for a lender that specializes in debt consolidation and offers perks like direct payments to creditors or rate discounts for automated payments.

If you have credit card debt, you could apply for a balance transfer card. Though these cards typically charge a 3% to 5% fee, they offer an introductory 0% interest period, so all payments go toward your principal, which helps you pay off debt faster.

You'll likely need good credit to qualify.

Charles Ho, a California-based CFP and founder of Legacy Builders Financial, urges caution for some consumers. Though consolidation tools can save money, they also free up your credit cards for more spending.

"It might make mathematical sense to consolidate your loans, but the math is meaningless if we don't account for our behavior and end up almost doubling our debt," he says.

PICK A STRATEGY AND STICK TO IT

If you choose not to consolidate, there are two common methods for approaching debt payoff: the snowball or avalanche.