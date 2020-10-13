In Lynchburg area, plenty of pumpkins left for picking during pandemic

Loading up the family on a cool, crisp fall day to pick out a pumpkin always has been one of America’s favorite pastimes, and this year growers said they’re seeing an increase in customers coming out to their farms.

They said it’s a combination of the cool autumn weather and effects from the pandemic.

“We saw more people in strawberry season, and that’s going straight into fall season as people are looking for outdoor activities,” Lowell Yoder, partner at Yoders’ Farm, said. “The numbers are running proportionally higher than last year each weekend and we’ll get busier into October. Right into Halloween is the busiest Saturday.”

The Rustburg farm began implementing new policies such as encouraging social distancing and having all retail staff wear masks in response to COVID-19.

Yoder said to help keep people safe, the farm won’t offer hayrides this year. The farm also is selling corn maze tickets online so people don’t have to wait in line together.

“We’re doing some things to keep people spread out and are doing our best to keep people from congregating in close proximity,” Yoder said.

The farm is adding extended hours Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in an effort to keep Saturdays less busy.