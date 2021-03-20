In months of uncertainty, family-owned Midtown Market in Danville weathers pandemic storm

Since its inception in 1921, Midtown Market has seen a Great Depression, world war, countless elections and now, a global pandemic.
However, dedication to Danville has yet to waver.
In a world where change happens in the blink of an eye, the family-owned grocery store has undergone only one transformation throughout its 100 years of existence. In 1952, the Grant family purchased the store on 7 Chambers St., then known as Church Grocery, and renamed it Midtown Market.
Small and family-owned businesses have continuously taken hits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Government restrictions, joblessness and social distancing have limited opportunities for businesses to grow, but Midtown Market continued to stock shelves and provide groceries.
The store is co-owner by Jan Harris and Gary Grant, the children of the original Grant family who bought the store. Together, they ensure operations go smoothly while also making sure customers’ needs have been met.
“People have to eat,” said Grant. “We have to do our job regardless of circumstance.”
During a time where many Americans are confined to their homes, some have found solace in in home-cooked meals in lieu of dining out. A staple of Midtown Market has been its chicken salad, which has garnered local renown for more than 50 years.
“A lot of people tell us that our chicken salad is good comfort food,” said Harris. “It’s part of the reason why they keep coming back. The other part is that we provide overall comfort for them.”
With COVID-19 restrictions, the store could only host 10 customers at a time. That hasn’t stopped the store from branching out and catering to the community. Midtown Market offers boxed lunches, made with ingredients from their in-store supply of fresh produce and deli meat.
“I love making them,” said stocker Matthew Hackworth. “We always try to give the customer what they need. If they want 40 of something, we do our best to make it happen.”
As the pandemic finishes its first full year, Grant was reminded of the store’s history. Midtown Market was established two years after the 1919 Spanish flu outbreak and serves as a testament to the store’s longevity and perseverance.
“You don’t want to let people down, even in the hard times,” he said. “After all, they’re the reason we’re still in business.”