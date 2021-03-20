In months of uncertainty, family-owned Midtown Market in Danville weathers pandemic storm

Since its inception in 1921, Midtown Market has seen a Great Depression, world war, countless elections and now, a global pandemic.

However, dedication to Danville has yet to waver.

In a world where change happens in the blink of an eye, the family-owned grocery store has undergone only one transformation throughout its 100 years of existence. In 1952, the Grant family purchased the store on 7 Chambers St., then known as Church Grocery, and renamed it Midtown Market.

Small and family-owned businesses have continuously taken hits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Government restrictions, joblessness and social distancing have limited opportunities for businesses to grow, but Midtown Market continued to stock shelves and provide groceries.

The store is co-owner by Jan Harris and Gary Grant, the children of the original Grant family who bought the store. Together, they ensure operations go smoothly while also making sure customers’ needs have been met.

“People have to eat,” said Grant. “We have to do our job regardless of circumstance.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}