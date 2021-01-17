Industrial Hemp Summit goes virtual this year

This year's Industrial Hemp Summit, hosted by Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, will be a virtual edition.
Registration for the Feb. 22-23 event is now open online at www.industrialhempsummit.info.
“As agriculture remains a large private industry for the region and nation, we continue to support producers and processors with relevant economic opportunities,” said Mark Gignac, executive director of the institute. “The reemerging industry of industrial hemp provides diversification and growth opportunities, and the summit is one critical strategy to facilitate its growth through collaborative networking.”
The two-day summit is a collaboration designed to help build the industrial hemp industry, according to a news release.
Industrial hemp is used to make a variety of commercial and industrial products, including health and natural food products, supplements, skin products, clothing, bioplastics, insulation and biofuel, the release stated.
Federal legislation 2018 allowed U.S. growers, processors and others to entering the versatile market.
This year's agenda will feature experts on topics ranging from financing, state regulations, legal policy, genetics and testing to market opportunities and general industry outlooks and analyses, the release stated.
Specifically, a focus of the summit will center on building the supply chain and market making for industrial hemp food, fiber and flower. The summit will highlight innovation that is currently happening in the industry, as well as explore what resources and infrastructure are needed to move the industry forward.
Tickets are $50 through Feb. 19. For more information, contact 434-766-6605 or info@industrialhempsummit.info.