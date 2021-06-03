Installation company relocating to Dan River Region with $7.15 million investment, 46 new jobs

A global installation company is moving its U.S. headquarters to the Dan River Region, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday afternoon.

Walraven will invest $7.15 million and create 46 new jobs as it relocates from Michigan to the Danville area. It will move into a shell building in Cane Creek Centre, a joint industrial park for the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County, Northam said.

In Northam's trip to Europe last month, he met with the company CEO in Frankfurt, Germany, a release said. Virginia competed with Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee for the project.

“Walraven is a global giant in the installation systems industry and the company’s decision to relocate to Danville-Pittsylvania County is a testament to our world-class business environment,” Northam said. “This announcement further demonstrates the strength of Southern Virginia’s economic assets and its commitment to infrastructure, education, and building the workforce of the future."

The company makes installation systems for mechanical, plumbing, fire, seismic and electrical industries and applications. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Walraven manufactures its products in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Spain, Turkey, China, India, Dubai, Canada and the United States.