Institute, DCC awarded $1.78 million contract to develop training program

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner announced Tuesday that the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and Danville Community College have been awarded a $1.78 million contract for a pilot project to develop a training program, Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing.

The program will focus on the naval shipbuilding sector and train skilled workers in machining, welding, metrology/quality assurance and additive manufacturing.

The contract, awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Rock Island, will include instructional staff and curriculum development to address workforce gaps for defense industrial base companies.

Warner made the announcement at a stop in Danville on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

