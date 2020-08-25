Institute, DCC awarded $1.78 million contract to develop training program

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner announced Tuesday that the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and Danville Community College have been awarded a $1.78 million contract for a pilot project to develop a training program, Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing.
The program will focus on the naval shipbuilding sector and train skilled workers in machining, welding, metrology/quality assurance and additive manufacturing.
The contract, awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Rock Island, will include instructional staff and curriculum development to address workforce gaps for defense industrial base companies.
Warner made the announcement at a stop in Danville on Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
