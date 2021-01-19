 Skip to main content
Intertape Polymer expanding in Pittsylvania County, will create 50 new jobs
Intertape Polymer expanding in Pittsylvania County, will create 50 new jobs

Intertape

Gov. Terry McAuliffe high-fives the Ringgold Intertape Polymer Group Regional Distribution Center employees in 2017.

 File photo

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. plans to expand its Pittsylvania County manufacturing operation and create 50 new jobs, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday afternoon.

The packaging products and systems company that supplies to retailers and manufacturers will expand its operation to increase production for its e-retail packaging, coatings and films, according to a news release.

Intertape Polymer will add 30,000 square feet to its facility at 1101 Eagle Springs Road.

A series of investments is expected to total $45 million over the next four years.

Virginia competed with Colorado, North Carolina and Utah for the project, which will create 50 new jobs, the release stated.

This story will be updated.

