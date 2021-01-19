Intertape Polymer Group adding 50 jobs in Pittsylvania County

Intertape Polymer Group will bring 50 new jobs to its Pittsylvania County manufacturing facility over the next four years as the company looks to increase production of several of its various packaging products.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the move on Tuesday, calling it in a news release “a win for our diverse advanced manufacturing industry” and a “step forward in our efforts to ensure Virginia has a sustainable economic recovery.”
Intertape currently employs more than 300 people at its Pittsylvania County site, located at 1101 Eagle Springs Road. This expansion calls for 30,000 square feet to be added to the facility, part of a $45 million investment to increase production, operations and capacity.
“Intertape Polymer Group is a valued member of the Pittsylvania County community that employs many of our residents,” Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, said in a news release. “We are thrilled that IPG will be expanding its facility and providing even more high-quality jobs for Pittsylvania County households.”
Pittsylvania County competed with North Carolina, Colorado and Utah to be the site of this project.
“The expansion of Intertape is welcome news,” Delegate Danny Marshall said in the release. “We especially appreciate the great community partner that Intertape has already been and will continue to be going forward. This is the third announcement with a total of $75 million invested and more than 100 workers hired since 2018. We thank Intertape for its confidence in this area and wish them even greater success.”
Pittsylvania County officials worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to win the project. Northam approved a pair of grants totaling $450,000 to help the county’s application. Intertape will be eligible to receive state benefits administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.
“Today represents another exciting milestone for our Danville-Pittsylvania County operations located in the Ringgold Industrial Park,” Dave Bennett, vice president of operations for IPG, said in the release. “We are excited to begin our four-year journey and to continue collaborating with our state and local partners to deliver these projects and jobs to our community.”