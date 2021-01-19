Intertape Polymer Group adding 50 jobs in Pittsylvania County

Intertape Polymer Group will bring 50 new jobs to its Pittsylvania County manufacturing facility over the next four years as the company looks to increase production of several of its various packaging products.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the move on Tuesday, calling it in a news release “a win for our diverse advanced manufacturing industry” and a “step forward in our efforts to ensure Virginia has a sustainable economic recovery.”

Intertape currently employs more than 300 people at its Pittsylvania County site, located at 1101 Eagle Springs Road. This expansion calls for 30,000 square feet to be added to the facility, part of a $45 million investment to increase production, operations and capacity.

“Intertape Polymer Group is a valued member of the Pittsylvania County community that employs many of our residents,” Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, said in a news release. “We are thrilled that IPG will be expanding its facility and providing even more high-quality jobs for Pittsylvania County households.”

Pittsylvania County competed with North Carolina, Colorado and Utah to be the site of this project.