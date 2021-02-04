Jobless rates rise in Southside

Unemployment rates rose across Southside Virginia in the past 30-day reporting period with all localities continuing to maintain percentages in the single digits.

In Danville, the rate went from 6.7% in November to 7.3% in December, unemployment figures released Wednesday by the Virginia Employment Commission show. A year ago it was 4.4%.

Pittsylvania County is now at 4.6%, an increase from 4.2% a month ago and up from 2.9% a year ago.

Danville and Pittsylvania County combine to form the Danville Micropolitan area, with a rate of 5.7%. That's a rise from 5.2% last month and 3.5% last year.

Pittsylvania County boasts the largest labor force of all localities in the region, with 29,299 workers. There are 1,348 people unemployed.

Martinsville’s rate increased from 8.1% in November to 8.5% in December and are up from 4% a year ago.

Henry County was unchanged with a rate of 5.3% in November and December, both up from 3.1% a year ago.

Patrick County was at 4.7% in December, an increase from 4.3% in November and 2.9% last year.